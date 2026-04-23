The Pittsburgh Paw Project

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The Pittsburgh Paw Project

About this shop

The Pittsburgh Paw Project's Shop

Shipping item
Shipping
$6

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Spring Catnip Kickstick item
Spring Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Butterfly Kittens Catnip Kickstick item
Butterfly Kittens Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Space Cats Catnip Kickstick item
Space Cats Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Groovy Daisy Catnip Kickstick item
Groovy Daisy Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Mushroom Meadow Catnip Kickstick item
Mushroom Meadow Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Leopard Print Catnip Kickstick item
Leopard Print Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Cat's Meow Catnip Kickstick item
Cat's Meow Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Pink Confetti Catnip Kickstick item
Pink Confetti Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Colorful Pawprints Catnip Kickstick item
Colorful Pawprints Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Purple Daisy Catnip Kickstick item
Purple Daisy Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Spring Flowers Catnip Kickstick item
Spring Flowers Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Pink Flowers Kickstick item
Pink Flowers Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Green Confetti Catnip Kickstick item
Green Confetti Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!

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Green Birds Catnip Kickstick item
Green Birds Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Blue Butterflies Catnip Kickstick item
Blue Butterflies Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Cat Tree Catnip Kickstick item
Cat Tree Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Pittsburgh Steelers Catnip Kickstick item
Pittsburgh Steelers Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Pittsburgh Steelers Helmet Catnip Kickstick item
Pittsburgh Steelers Helmet Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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Pittsburgh Penguins Catnip Kickstick item
Pittsburgh Penguins Catnip Kickstick
$8

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with 100% organic catnip and polyfil!


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