Celebrate Recovery at Trading Ford Baptist Church

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Celebrate Recovery at Trading Ford Baptist Church

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P8 Rally Shop

P8-Rally T-shirt item
P8-Rally T-shirt
$20

Bella + Canvas Heathered Slate T-Shirt with P8-Rally logo.

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"True Stories of People in Recovery" Book item
"True Stories of People in Recovery" Book
$15

Do you struggle with a hurt, addiction, or compulsive behavior? GOOD NEWS: There is hope for a solution!

True Stories of People in Recovery: Finding Healing from Life's Hurts, Addictions, and Compulsive Behaviors shares how thirteen people who were in the pit of despair found freedom and now live abundant lives. Some struggled with addiction, others with depression and suicidal thoughts, and some with codependency. All share a common solution: a real, passionate love relationship with Jesus Christ. By following their examples, you too can:


  • Break out of denial and find ultimate healing
  • Build new, healthy relationships and restore broken ones
  • Discover your true purpose through a love relationship with Jesus Christ
  • Live the honest, authentic, abundant life
  • Experience the joy of helping others as you share your experience, strength, and hope
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