P8 Rally Shop

Do you struggle with a hurt, addiction, or compulsive behavior? GOOD NEWS: There is hope for a solution!

True Stories of People in Recovery: Finding Healing from Life's Hurts, Addictions, and Compulsive Behaviors shares how thirteen people who were in the pit of despair found freedom and now live abundant lives. Some struggled with addiction, others with depression and suicidal thoughts, and some with codependency. All share a common solution: a real, passionate love relationship with Jesus Christ. By following their examples, you too can:



