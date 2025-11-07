American Daughters of Conservation

Offered by

American Daughters of Conservation

About this shop

PA: Blanket Fundraiser

Plaid Blanket item
Plaid Blanket
$30

50"x60"

Custom blankets, are printed in the USA, and have been designed from the ground up to be soft, durable, and bursting with colors.

 

Blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush with hemmed edges.

Splatter Blanket item
Splatter Blanket
$30

50"x60"

Custom blankets, are printed in the USA, and have been designed from the ground up to be soft, durable, and bursting with colors.

 

Blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush with hemmed edges.

Add a donation for American Daughters of Conservation

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