PA: Blanket Fundraiser

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50"x60"
Custom blankets, are printed in the USA, and have been designed from the ground up to be soft, durable, and bursting with colors.
Blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush with hemmed edges.
50"x60"
Custom blankets, are printed in the USA, and have been designed from the ground up to be soft, durable, and bursting with colors.
Blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush with hemmed edges.
$
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