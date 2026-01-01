PA Council of Deltas Pennsylvania Specialty License Plate

Offered by
Numbered Specialty Plate = $40.00 ( Plate Cost $34.00 + Production Cost $6.00)
Numbered Specialty Plate w/extra optional registration card = $42.00 ( Plate Cost $34.00 + Production Cost $6.00+ $2.00 Extra Optional Registration Card )
Personalized Plate = $176.00 ( Plate Cost $170.00 + Production Cost $6.00)
Personalized Plate w/ extra optional registration card= $178.00 ( Plate Cost $170.00 + Production Cost $6.00+ $2.00 Extra Optional Registration Card )
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!