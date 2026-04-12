PA micdrop socials - Asha Bhosale- May Karaoke

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About this event
4000 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA
Perform + Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner.
Plus get one of your friends / duet partner on this combo ticket. Total max 6 minutes of performance.
Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner. No singing slot is guaranteed - you can opt to be on the waitlist.
Existing Annual Member attending the event. Membership will be verified using Name / Email / WhatsApp
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