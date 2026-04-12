Sanskar Foundation, California 501(c)(3) Not-for-profit

Hosted by

Sanskar Foundation, California 501(c)(3) Not-for-profit

About this event

PA micdrop socials - Asha Bhosale- May Karaoke

Cubberley (Hall H6)

4000 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA

Early Bird Performer & Audience Combo (non-refundable)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Perform + Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner.

Plus get one of your friends / duet partner on this combo ticket. Total max 6 minutes of performance.

Audience (non-refundable)
$20

Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner. No singing slot is guaranteed - you can opt to be on the waitlist.

Existing Annual Member
Free

Existing Annual Member attending the event. Membership will be verified using Name / Email / WhatsApp

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