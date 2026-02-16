Sanskar Foundation, California 501(c)(3) Not-for-profit

Hosted by

Sanskar Foundation, California 501(c)(3) Not-for-profit

About this event

PA micdrop socials - Arijit Singh / Shreya Ghoshal - March Karaoke

Cubberley (Hall H6)

4000 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA

Audience (non-refundable)
$20

Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner.

Birthday Month Contribution
$100

Celebrate your March birthday on stage! Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner for 2 guests.

Pro-rated Annual Audience Membership (non-refundable)
$140

Enjoy the full program as audience (not performer), including Tea & Dinner - all year round!.

Existing Annual Member
Free

Existing Annual Member attending the event. Membership will be verified using Name / Email / WhatsApp

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