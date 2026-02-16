PA micdrop socials - Arijit Singh / Shreya Ghoshal - March Karaoke

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About this event
4000 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA
Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner.
Celebrate your March birthday on stage! Enjoy the full program, including Tea & Dinner for 2 guests.
Enjoy the full program as audience (not performer), including Tea & Dinner - all year round!.
Existing Annual Member attending the event. Membership will be verified using Name / Email / WhatsApp
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