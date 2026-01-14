Parents Association of MBHS - Spring Auction

Hosted by
3 one hour individualized one on one virtual SAT tutoring sessions (or any other subject). $660 value. Donated by Housecalls Tutoring. www.housecallstutoring.com
One hour photography portrait session with https://www.fabricetrombert.com/ $1500 value. Donated by Fabric Trombert Photography.
Millennium Brooklyn High School parent and author, Rachel Stolzman Gallo, would attend your book group meeting, and provide three signed copies of her most recent novel, Confuse the Wind. $75 value. Donated by Rachel Stolzman Gallo.
Colorful and vibrant multipurpose textiles. Each piece is one of a kind and hand loomed using techniques that have been passed down through the generations in the rural communities of the Andes Mountains. Let each piece tell the story of Peru. 100% hand spun wool Appx 5'x5' https://www.intiearth.com. $350 value. Donated by Intiearth.
This will be a special home made end grain cutting board from my home woodshop, with food safe beeswax finish! $200 value. Donated by Josh Weinberg.
1 bottle of Hirsch Vineyards Pinot Noir Reserve. Hirsch Vineyards https://hirschvineyards.com/. $95 value. Donated by Friend of MBHS.
Unopened mint-condition complete Season 25 Hot Ones sauce lineup in one set. Lineup includes: 1) The Classic / Hot Ones Hot Sauce, 2) Ghost Pepper Pear / Little Dick's, 3) Smoked Onion/Neil's Real Deal, 4) Los Calientes Verde/Hot Ones Hot Sauce, 5) Apple Carraway/Dawson's Hot Sauce, 6) Jerk & Scotch Bonnet/Pepper North, 7) Ninja Napalm/The Pepper Ninja, 8) Evolution Hot Sauce/Da Bomb, 9) Arbol Scorpion/Fresco Sauce, 10) The Last Dab: Experience/Hot Ones Hot Sauce. $120 value. Donated by Friend of MBHS.
Have you always wanted to be able to play a few tunes on the guitar, or have an old one sitting around? These 3 lessons will get you off to a good start! $375 value. Donated by Josh Weinberg.
A gift certificate for 5 pure barre classes at any of the studios in the Pure Barre FRA network. Donated by Pure Barre Park Slope. https://www.purebarre.com/location/brooklyn-park-slope-ny. $210 value.
Half-off a week of our CIT Studio Program, for rising 7th-9th grade girls in Carroll Gardens, at International School of Brooklyn. Donated by Curious Jane https://curiousjane.fun/ $425 value.
Students will learn the universal pickleball grip, practice the technique for forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volley, and learn to serve. Players will learn the rules of the game, and finish the class with point play. Donated by Court 16. $225 value.
Good toward the purchase of Camps or Classes. Cannot be used toward the purchase of dance wear. Expires one year from Date of Issuance. Donated by Cobble Hill Ballet. $50 value.
Sip, shop, and learn with friends in an intimate setting-complete with drinks and a curated "How-To" lesson led by a trained JRB makeup artist. Jones Road Beauty Basket and Makeup Class for 4 guests. Donated by Jones Road Beauty. $500 value.
VIP tasting for 6 at the Hirsch Vineyards Tasting Room. Donated by Hirsch Vineyards https://hirschvineyards.com/ $450 value.
Donated by National Basketball Players Association. $650 Value. August 24th – August 27th, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Eligibility: Boys & Girls, Ages 9-17
Pier 36 - Basketball City
Expert Coaching
Train with former NBA and Division I coaches. A certified medical trainer will be on-site daily to ensure top-tier care.
Skill Development
Develop your game through 12 proven teaching stations, including the legendary Station 13 for high-level, individualized instruction.
Gaming Lounge
Compete in our virtual game tournament and showcase your off-the-court skills.
Life Skills Training
Participate in financial literacy workshops designed to prepare young athletes for life beyond basketball.
Games, Contests & Awards
Experience full-court games, station drills, skill competitions, and the chance to win exclusive prizes during the end-of-camp awards ceremony.
Player Evaluations
Receive personalized feedback from trained evaluators to help elevate your performance.
Exclusive Gear
All campers will receive an official camp jersey and shorts (brand to be announced).
TRAIN WITH THE PROS
This year’s camp will feature an expanded roster of NBPA players who will inspire, teach, and engage with campers.
Gift card for $50 off Poppy's online orders or at any of Poppy's 3 Brooklyn locations. Donated by Poppy's. www.poppysbrooklyn.com $50 Value.
Mixed case of wine (12 bottles). Must be 21 years of age or older. Donated by Big Nose Full Body. $150 value. bignosefullbody.com
Swoony’s is a reflection of the type of restaurants Sal seeks out on his own personal time - a menu built around classic proteins and hearty sides. While it may surprise you, he is not hitting up every Italian restaurant he can find. Sal prefers to explore American bistro style cuisine during his time away from Cafe Spaghetti, and as such, the Swoony’s menu will encompass steak house classics, bar fare, and seafood.
Serving dinner from 5pm - 10pm Monday through Saturday. Donated by Swoony's. $50 value. Swoonys.com
https://www.smithandvine.com. 6 bottles assorted wine perfect for Spring! Donated by Smith & Vine. $125 Value.
