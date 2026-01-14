Parents Association of MBHS - Spring Auction

Donated by National Basketball Players Association. $650 Value. August 24th – August 27th, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Eligibility: Boys & Girls, Ages 9-17

Pier 36 - Basketball City





Expert Coaching

Train with former NBA and Division I coaches. A certified medical trainer will be on-site daily to ensure top-tier care.





Skill Development

Develop your game through 12 proven teaching stations, including the legendary Station 13 for high-level, individualized instruction.





Gaming Lounge

Compete in our virtual game tournament and showcase your off-the-court skills.





Life Skills Training

Participate in financial literacy workshops designed to prepare young athletes for life beyond basketball.





Games, Contests & Awards

Experience full-court games, station drills, skill competitions, and the chance to win exclusive prizes during the end-of-camp awards ceremony.





Player Evaluations

Receive personalized feedback from trained evaluators to help elevate your performance.





Exclusive Gear

All campers will receive an official camp jersey and shorts (brand to be announced).





TRAIN WITH THE PROS

This year’s camp will feature an expanded roster of NBPA players who will inspire, teach, and engage with campers.