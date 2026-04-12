PAAS Foundation's Live Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect Seattle getaway with a memorable night in the city, delicious dining, and an exciting match-day experience.
This live auction package includes a one-night stay at The Edgewater Hotel, a $120 gift card to Café Turko, and four Seattle Sounders tickets for the August 19th match against Austin FC. The tickets were generously donated to PAAS by David and Julia Jumpa and include Seats 6–9 in Section 137, Row F — incredible seats just 6 rows off the pitch.
Whether you’re planning a fun night out, a special date, or a Seattle adventure with friends, this staycation brings together great food, waterfront charm, and the energy of live soccer in the heart of the city.
Valued at 1300
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains with a peaceful three-night stay at a beautiful three-bedroom chalet near Crystal Mountain and Mt. Rainier. Located just outside of Greenwater, Washington, this cozy retreat is only minutes from Crystal Mountain Ski Resort and the Sunrise entrance of Mt. Rainier National Park, making it the perfect getaway in every season.
Fully stocked with a chef’s kitchen, an indoor steam spa, and relaxing outdoor spaces, this chalet is ideal for families, couples, or friends looking to unwind, explore, ski, hike, or simply enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
This package includes a three-night stay, valued at $2,500, to be redeemed within one year, by May 2027. Excludes December 23, 2026–January 1, 2027. Availability and house details can be viewed at crystalrainierretreat.com.
Starting bid
Oceanview Getaway in Santa
Marta, Colombia
Enjoy a relaxing week in this
stylish one-bedroom apartment
with breathtaking ocean views
— just minutes from the beach.
Accommodates up to four
guests, ideal for a romantic
escape or a family retreat on
Colombia’s Caribbean coast.
Stay (up to 5-nights, based on
availability)
Value: $1,000+
Donated by: Alejandro Henao +
Good Play America Foundation
Starting bid
If you can't go to Turkey, than what if Turkey came to you. Transform your house with a beautiful Turkish carpet -hand knotted and increadible copper pieces and a ceramic bowl.
Enjoy delicatable Turkish goodies made by local chef Ali Unal
Bring home a one-of-a-kind piece of artistry and tradition with this beautiful 5x7 hand-knotted Anatolian rug. Made from pure wool and colored with natural dyes, this tribal/village-style carpet reflects the warmth, craftsmanship, and cultural symbolism of Eastern Anatolia.
The design features stacked geometric medallions, often called “göl” medallions, which traditionally represent protection. The smaller diamonds and shapes woven between them symbolize guidance, while the repeating rounded motifs along the border resemble the “ram’s horn” — koç boynuzu — a symbol of strength and stability.
Rich in color, meaning, and heritage, this rug is not only a beautiful addition to any home, but also a timeless piece of handwoven craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Escape to the stunning Oregon coast with a relaxing stay at a modern luxury cabin in beautiful Cannon Beach. This unforgettable getaway offers the perfect mix of comfort, style, and coastal charm—ideal for a romantic retreat, family vacation, or peaceful weekend away.
The winning bidder will enjoy a stay at this sought-after Airbnb property, with availability throughout 2026 (and flexible 2027 options may also be arranged). Summer dates are still available, including June through September.
With an estimated value of approximately $2,500 for a 4-night summer stay including taxes and cleaning fees, this is an incredible opportunity to experience one of Oregon’s most beloved beach destinations while supporting PAAS Foundation and its mission in Pakistan.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1259605?unique_share_id=25e20718-41ff-4bdd-9653-658a7ef065aa&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1778533342_P3Yd-eTTWCk7mIl1
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!