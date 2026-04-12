PAAS Foundation's Live Auction

Enjoy the perfect Seattle getaway with a memorable night in the city, delicious dining, and an exciting match-day experience.





This live auction package includes a one-night stay at The Edgewater Hotel, a $120 gift card to Café Turko, and four Seattle Sounders tickets for the August 19th match against Austin FC. The tickets were generously donated to PAAS by David and Julia Jumpa and include Seats 6–9 in Section 137, Row F — incredible seats just 6 rows off the pitch.





Whether you’re planning a fun night out, a special date, or a Seattle adventure with friends, this staycation brings together great food, waterfront charm, and the energy of live soccer in the heart of the city.





Valued at 1300