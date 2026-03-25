PAAS Foundation's Silent Auction

Take home an authentic FIFA soccer ball proudly made in Pakistan, a country world-renowned for its craftsmanship and production of high-quality soccer balls. This special item not only celebrates the spirit of the game, but also honors the community and culture where PAAS Foundation carries out its mission and outreach work.





This package also includes three front-row field-level tickets near the goal for Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Ticket Details:

Section 113, Row C, Seats 11–13

Perfect for soccer fans, players, collectors, or supporters of a meaningful cause, this package represents athletic tradition, global connection, and the impact of giving back.





Valued at $350