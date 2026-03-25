PAAS Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience expert care where medical knowledge meets aesthetic artistry. Karen Smith, PA and owner of Bainbridge Aesthetics, brings her unique background in surgery and occupational medicine to create natural, refreshed results.
This package includes:
• Full consultation
• Customized upper face Botox treatment (up to 50 units)
• 2-week follow-up and adjustment if needed
• Valid for 1 year
Treat yourself to a fresh, confident look with the skilled hands of a trusted professional!
Valued at $750.00
Starting bid
A delicate watercolor by local artist Martha Rogers capturing the quiet beauty of blooming cosmos flowers. Soft tones and fluid brushstrokes bring a sense of calm and natural elegance to any space.
Valued at $375
Starting bid
Get ready for summer with a 10 class pass at the the LightHouse.
Lighthouse Fitness Wellness Package
Valued at $199
Starting bid
Take home an authentic FIFA soccer ball proudly made in Pakistan, a country world-renowned for its craftsmanship and production of high-quality soccer balls. This special item not only celebrates the spirit of the game, but also honors the community and culture where PAAS Foundation carries out its mission and outreach work.
This package also includes three front-row field-level tickets near the goal for Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
Ticket Details:
Section 113, Row C, Seats 11–13
Perfect for soccer fans, players, collectors, or supporters of a meaningful cause, this package represents athletic tradition, global connection, and the impact of giving back.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Get those fingers moving with piano lessons with local Piano teacher Patricia Betten!
Enjoy two private piano lessons tailored to your skill level—perfect for beginners or anyone wanting a refresher. This package also includes instructional piano books to support practice between sessions.
A great opportunity to explore music, build confidence, and learn at your own pace.
Includes 2 lessons and books
Valued at $70
Starting bid
The shores of the Salish Sea are constantly changing, being reshaped again and again by forces of nature and the humans that call it home. Taken at Fay Bainbridge Park, May 2023 by local artist Brit Gonsoulin.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Add timeless craftsmanship and warmth to your home with this beautifully handcrafted rug donated by Designs by Ferdod.
Expertly hand knotted in Nepal, this 3’ x 5’ rug features elegant raised silk detailing over a natural looped hemp background, creating a rich texture and refined, artisanal feel that elevates any space.
With a value of $850, this one-of-a-kind piece blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design—perfect for a living room, entryway, or office. A unique opportunity to bring home an authentic, globally inspired work of art while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
This 30-minute personalized consultation offers families thoughtful, expert guidance to support their child’s learning, development, and overall success in school and daily life.
Led by Dr. Narinder K. Dhaliwal, this session is designed to meet your child’s unique needs and help create a clear, actionable plan moving forward.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Transform your space with a 3-hour interior design consultation from Brio Interior Design, a full-service interior design and decoration firm based in Seattle and Bainbridge Island and working with clients nationwide.
Founded in 2008 by lead designer Kenna Stout, Brio has spent more than a decade creating thoughtful, engaging, and sustainable spaces for residential and boutique commercial clients. Their mission is to better people’s lives through intentional design that feels beautiful, functional, and deeply personal.
This consultation is perfect for anyone looking for expert guidance on refreshing a room, selecting finishes, improving layout, choosing furniture, or bringing a more cohesive vision to their home or space.
A wonderful opportunity to receive professional design insight while supporting PAAS Foundation and its mission.
Valued at $750
Starting bid
3 private pickleball lessons 1-3 people. With pickleball coach Zachary Ohnemus
Zac Ohnemus is a fixture of the Bainbridge Island pickleball community and can readily be found at open play or winning tournaments across the peninsula. Zac is serious about his game and yours, regularly researching pro player techniques and practices. A former mental health counselor turned licensed pickleball coach, Zac is passionate about sharing the joys of pickleball and community. Coach Zac is also a stay-at-home dad to two awesome little girls. Calling all beginners and intermediate players who want to take their game to the next level. Let’s do this!
Valued at $225
Starting bid
Conservatory Interiors offers a 90-minute in-home or in-studio consultation with Interior Designer Sara Pleshakov.
Conservatory Interiors welcomes all design projects, big or small. We are here to consult on major remodels, new furniture, décor, or simply new textiles for a fresh update.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Pearls tell a story — and this exquisite handmade necklace by Halima Voyles is a beautiful expression of artistry, elegance, and meaning.
Featuring pearls from five different countries, this one-of-a-kind piece is thoughtfully woven with lapis, hematite, rose quartz, and Baltic amber, creating a rich blend of texture, color, and symbolism.
Elegant, meaningful, and truly unforgettable, this necklace is more than jewelry — it is a wearable work of art, handmade with intention and designed to be treasured.
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Create stunning charcuterie displays and impress your guests with a unique and durable live edge slab. These handmade, hand oiled, walnut charcuterie boards are a unique and beautiful addition to any kitchen. Each and every board is crafted from hand selected live edge lumber and cut to order.
Valued at $650
Starting bid
Perusing the lobby of any fancy hotel undoubtedly bears witness to drink tables in full glory. As the name suggests, a drink table is designed for holding your glass or cup. These small side tables can add substantial personality and a dose of practicality to any room. The Wally Table is made of high-quality, hand chosen walnut, atop a minimalist metal tripod stand. Dimensions are: 21.75 inches tall, with a 10 inch round top.
Valued at $225
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!