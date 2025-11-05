Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

About this event

Providence Alumnae Chapter (PAC) Documentary Premiere

150 Empire St

Providence, RI 02903, USA

General Admission
$22

Enjoy Documentary Access with General Seating.

Youth Admission
$13

Enjoy Youth Event Access (must be under 13 years of age). Includes Documentary Access with General Seating.

VIP Admission
$55

Enjoy Documentary Access with Reserved Seating and Invitation to VIP Reception.

Visionary Partner Sponsor
$10,000

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 12 Guests, Along with Premier Recognition as Presenting Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Pioneer Sponsor
$7,500

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 10 Guests, Along with Prominent Recognition as Pioneer Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 8 Guests, Along with Recognition as Trailblazer Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Fortitude Sponsor
$3,750

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 6 Guests, Along with Recognition as Fortitude Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Violet Sponsor
$2,200

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 4 Guests, Along with Recognition as Violet Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Pearl Sponsor
$1,300

Enjoy Reserved Seating and VIP Reception Access for up to 2 Guests, Along with Recognition as Pearl Sponsor throughout the Event.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Friend of PAC
$150

Recognition as a Friend of the Providence Alumnae Chapter.


For those not able to attend. Documentary Access is NOT included.


See Sponsorship Materials (link in event description) for complete list of inclusions.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!