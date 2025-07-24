PAC-MAC Vendor and Sponsorship Form

210 S Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52240, USA

Vendor Table
$75

Tables are 6 feet by 30 inches. NOTE: All vendors MUST be registered for the meeting.

Introductory Level Sponsorship
$100

TIME HAS EXPIRED FOR ADD PLACEMENT AND INCENTIVES Entitles your organization to be listed in the annual meeting program.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250

TIME HAS EXPIRED FOR ADD PLACEMENT AND INCENTIVES Entitles your organization to be listed in the annual meeting program and additional location, such as a banner or poster at a meeting reception AND One (1) complimentary banquet ticket.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$500

TIME HAS EXPIRED FOR ADD PLACEMENT AND INCENTIVES One half-page advertisement in the conference program, listed on all conference promotional materials, AND One (1) complimentary registration.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$750

TIME HAS EXPIRED FOR ADD PLACEMENT AND INCENTIVES One full-page advertisement in the conference program, listed on all conference promotional materials, AND One (1) complimentary registration and one (1) complimentary banquet ticket.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

TIME HAS EXPIRED FOR ADD PLACEMENT AND INCENTIVES Link to your organization on the conference website; one full-page advertisement in the conference program, listed on all conference promotional materials, AND One (1) complimentary registration and two (2) complimentary banquet ticket.

