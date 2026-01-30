PAC Membership

Family Membership – $40/year
Join the Pineywoods Artisan Collective as a Family Member!
Bring your whole family into the heart of East Texas artistry! The Pineywoods Artisan Collective, founded in Hemphill in early 2025, is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating our region's rich artistic heritage—connecting makers, families, and art lovers through collaboration, hands-on experiences, and community events.
The Family Membership (covering parents/guardians and all children in your household) includes everything in the Single Membership, plus extra family-friendly perks to inspire creativity across generations:
- All the benefits of Single Membership, shared among your family (exclusive meetings, priority event access, discounts, and more).
- Family invitations to kid- and family-oriented workshops, art demos, and activities at events like SAVOR ETX—featuring culinary competitions, art displays, agricultural education, and more.
- Opportunities for family members to participate in collaborative projects, vendor spots, or youth-focused initiatives that nurture the next generation of East Texas artists and makers.
- A shared digital membership card (via Zeffy) for the family, plus recognition in our community updates.
- Greater impact: Your membership helps fund inclusive programs that preserve local traditions, support artisans, and make creativity accessible for entire families in Hemphill and the Pineywoods.
For $40 annually, your family becomes an integral part of building a thriving artistic community—creating memories, supporting local talent, and preserving our East Texas heritage together. We can't wait to welcome you!
Family Membership – $40/year
Join the Pineywoods Artisan Collective as a Family Member!
Bring your whole family into the heart of East Texas artistry! The Pineywoods Artisan Collective, founded in Hemphill in early 2025, is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating our region's rich artistic heritage—connecting makers, families, and art lovers through collaboration, hands-on experiences, and community events.
The Family Membership (covering parents/guardians and all children in your household) includes everything in the Single Membership, plus extra family-friendly perks to inspire creativity across generations:
- All the benefits of Single Membership, shared among your family (exclusive meetings, priority event access, discounts, and more).
- Family invitations to kid- and family-oriented workshops, art demos, and activities at events like SAVOR ETX—featuring culinary competitions, art displays, agricultural education, and more.
- Opportunities for family members to participate in collaborative projects, vendor spots, or youth-focused initiatives that nurture the next generation of East Texas artists and makers.
- A shared digital membership card (via Zeffy) for the family, plus recognition in our community updates.
- Greater impact: Your membership helps fund inclusive programs that preserve local traditions, support artisans, and make creativity accessible for entire families in Hemphill and the Pineywoods.
For $40 annually, your family becomes an integral part of building a thriving artistic community—creating memories, supporting local talent, and preserving our East Texas heritage together. We can't wait to welcome you!