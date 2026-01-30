PAC Membership

Single Membership – $25/year

Join the Pineywoods Artisan Collective as a Single Member!

Become part of a vibrant community dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich artistic heritage of East Texas. Founded in Hemphill in early 2025, the Pineywoods Artisan Collective connects local makers, artists, and art enthusiasts through collaboration, events, and shared passion for creativity in the Pineywoods.

As a Single Member, you'll enjoy:

Exclusive access to member-only meetings, workshops, and networking opportunities with local artisans and creators.

Priority registration and discounts for signature events like SAVOR ETX (our annual celebration of sips, art, visuals, and original recipes) and other pop-ups or artisan showcases.

Invitations to special behind-the-scenes previews, artist spotlights, and collaborative projects that highlight East Texas talent.

A voice in shaping our community's future through input on events, initiatives, and support for local makers.

Digital membership card (via Zeffy) to proudly display your support.

The satisfaction of knowing your membership directly funds our mission to foster creativity, preserve traditions, and build stronger connections in Hemphill and beyond.

For just $25 annually, your support helps sustain artisan events, promote local culture, and create lasting opportunities for makers and art lovers alike. Thank you for joining us in keeping the spirit of the Pineywoods alive!