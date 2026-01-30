PINEYWOODS ARTISAN COLLECTIVE

Offered by

PINEYWOODS ARTISAN COLLECTIVE

About the memberships

PAC Membership

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until April 7, 2027

Single Membership – $25/year

Join the Pineywoods Artisan Collective as a Single Member!

Become part of a vibrant community dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich artistic heritage of East Texas. Founded in Hemphill in early 2025, the Pineywoods Artisan Collective connects local makers, artists, and art enthusiasts through collaboration, events, and shared passion for creativity in the Pineywoods.

As a Single Member, you'll enjoy:

  • Exclusive access to member-only meetings, workshops, and networking opportunities with local artisans and creators.
  • Priority registration and discounts for signature events like SAVOR ETX (our annual celebration of sips, art, visuals, and original recipes) and other pop-ups or artisan showcases.
  • Invitations to special behind-the-scenes previews, artist spotlights, and collaborative projects that highlight East Texas talent.
  • A voice in shaping our community's future through input on events, initiatives, and support for local makers.
  • Digital membership card (via Zeffy) to proudly display your support.
  • The satisfaction of knowing your membership directly funds our mission to foster creativity, preserve traditions, and build stronger connections in Hemphill and beyond.

For just $25 annually, your support helps sustain artisan events, promote local culture, and create lasting opportunities for makers and art lovers alike. Thank you for joining us in keeping the spirit of the Pineywoods alive!

Family Membership
$40

Valid until April 7, 2027

Family Membership – $40/year

Join the Pineywoods Artisan Collective as a Family Member!

Bring your whole family into the heart of East Texas artistry! The Pineywoods Artisan Collective, founded in Hemphill in early 2025, is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating our region's rich artistic heritage—connecting makers, families, and art lovers through collaboration, hands-on experiences, and community events.

The Family Membership (covering parents/guardians and all children in your household) includes everything in the Single Membership, plus extra family-friendly perks to inspire creativity across generations:

  • All the benefits of Single Membership, shared among your family (exclusive meetings, priority event access, discounts, and more).
  • Family invitations to kid- and family-oriented workshops, art demos, and activities at events like SAVOR ETX—featuring culinary competitions, art displays, agricultural education, and more.
  • Opportunities for family members to participate in collaborative projects, vendor spots, or youth-focused initiatives that nurture the next generation of East Texas artists and makers.
  • A shared digital membership card (via Zeffy) for the family, plus recognition in our community updates.
  • Greater impact: Your membership helps fund inclusive programs that preserve local traditions, support artisans, and make creativity accessible for entire families in Hemphill and the Pineywoods.

For $40 annually, your family becomes an integral part of building a thriving artistic community—creating memories, supporting local talent, and preserving our East Texas heritage together. We can't wait to welcome you!

Add a donation for PINEYWOODS ARTISAN COLLECTIVE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!