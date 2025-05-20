PACC Chamber Classic Online Auction

Package Value: $5400.00 Escape to one of the country’s most elite golf destinations with this unforgettable luxury golf experience, courtesy of the Dormie Network Foundation. This exclusive Stay & Play package includes: ⛳ Two 18-hole rounds of golf (one per day) 🏡 one-night stay in a private cottage for four, each with a master suite 📍 Choice of select Dormie Network properties (excludes Dormie Club and GrayBull Club) Whether you're treating clients, celebrating a milestone, or just enjoying the game in style—this is the ultimate golfer's getaway. Please note: Food, beverages, merchandise, caddie fees, travel, taxes, and service fees are not included. Accommodations must be booked in advance. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Proceeds benefit the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce and its mission to support local business growth and community programming. Bid now to swing into luxury for a great cause!

