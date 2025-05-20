PACC Chamber Classic Online Auction

Package Value: $5400.00 Escape to one of the country’s most elite golf destinations with this unforgettable luxury golf experience, courtesy of the Dormie Network Foundation.
This exclusive Stay & Play package includes:
⛳ Two 18-hole rounds of golf (one per day)
🏡 one-night stay in a private cottage for four, each with a master suite
📍 Choice of select Dormie Network properties (excludes Dormie Club and GrayBull Club)
Whether you're treating clients, celebrating a milestone, or just enjoying the game in style—this is the ultimate golfer's getaway.
Please note: Food, beverages, merchandise, caddie fees, travel, taxes, and service fees are not included. Accommodations must be booked in advance. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Proceeds benefit the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce and its mission to support local business growth and community programming.
Bid now to swing into luxury for a great cause!
Taste of Italy Gourmet Beef Gift Box
$50
Starting bid
Value: $360 Bring the flavor of Italy to your table with this premium beef box from Certified Piedmontese, featuring gourmet cuts from an Italian breed known for its incredible tenderness, rich flavor, and healthier profile.
This Taste of Italy Gift Box includes:
🥩 (1) 36oz Tomahawk Ribeye Steak
🥩 (2) 14oz Boneless Ribeye Steaks
🥩 (2) 10oz New York Strip Steaks
🥩 (6) 6oz Sirloin Filet Steaks
🥩 (4) 16oz Packages of 85/15 Lean Ground Beef
Certified Piedmontese beef is grass-fed, grass-finished, and raised without added hormones, antibiotics, or animal by-products—offering gourmet quality without compromise.
Perfect for summer grilling, a special occasion, or a gift for the foodie in your life. Ships directly to your door from GoodlifeProteins.com!
Bid now and taste the difference—while supporting a great cause!
