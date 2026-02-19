Pace Brantley Preparatory School- Arts, Beats and Eats Silent Auction

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An Overnight Extravanganza of games and fun with these brave teachers..Ms. Deaton Mr. Moles, & Mrs. Tabora
(Wednesday, April 1 (right after school) -Thursday April 2 (pick up by 8:30 am). Winning student may choose 14 other MS or HS Pace Brantley students to join them.
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Win a VIP Table for you and seven school friends, 2 Tickets and one fast pass to jump in line for the photo booth
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A 90 minute art lesson for a Mom, Dad, or grandparent and your Pace student. Get creative and enjoy bonding time with your child. Select from several media - pottery, painting, pastels, charcoal or printmaking. Supplies included. The lesson will take place after school from 2:30 - 4:00 on a Wednesday of your choosing.
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A student, not in PNN, can win the chance to go behind the scenes and see all that goes into making the morning announcements, as well as guest star as anchor on PNN. Only for elementary and middle school students.
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A student, not in PNN, can win the chance to go behind the scenes and see all that goes into making the morning announcements, as well as guest star as anchor on PNN. Only for elementary and middle school students.
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Spend the day as the Principal of Pace Brantley Preparatory School.
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Spend the day as the Principal of Pace Brantley Preparatory School.
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Spend the day as the Principal of Pace Brantley Preparatory School.
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Lunch of your choice, with music of your choice, in the clinic with the nurse. An opportunity to get some good food and talk about all the medical field careers you didn't know existed
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Lunch of your choice, with music of your choice, in Mrs. Tapley office. An opportunity to get some good food and talk about your day!!
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Lunch of your choice, with music of your choice, in the principal office. An opportunity to get some good food and talk about your day!!
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Winner and 4 friends can enjoy lunch and festivities with Mrs. DeLeon
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One additional free dress day a month for 2026-2027 School Year.
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One additional free dress day a month for 2026-2027 School Year.
Starting bid
One additional free dress day a month for 2026-2027 School Year.
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30 Minutes of One on One Henry Time.
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30 Minutes of One on One Henry Time.
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30 Minutes of One on One Henry Time.
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Elementary Teachers will host you and 9 friends after school to decorate baked goodies!
As the host, YOU will choose which baked good we will decorate: YOU will suggest the toppings: and YOU will choose who to invite to join in the fun! You will also be an honorary judge to decide which of the designs are fanciest, the craziest, or even the messiest. There will be fun photos for you and your friends, and each attendee will take home their creations.
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Pizza Lunch for the 2026-2027 School Year
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Huey Magoo's Lunch for the 2026-2027 School Year
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Front Row Seat Upgrade for up to 8 tickets for Matilda the Musical Saturday, March 6th 6:00pm show
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Front Row Seat Upgrade for up to 8 tickets for Matilda the Musical Saturday, March 7th 6:00pm show
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White quartz 3 Pearl layered Necklace, goldfield.
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Smokey Brown quartz pendant on pearl & quartz necklace w/ earings
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From perfectly seared steaks to fall-off-the-bone ribs, this basket gives the grill master in your life everything they need to create mouthwatering meals all season long. It's not just a basket — it's a backyard experience waiting to happen. Sauce variety, vegetable basket, 10pc Cuisinart set, cleaning tools, apron, hot sauces, etc..
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This basket is the ultimate experience for anyone who deserves a little — or a lot — of self-care and culture. Picture yourself wrapped in that cozy blanket, diffuser filling the air with calm, candle flickering softly, dreaming of your next night out at the symphony followed by dessert at The Glass Knife. Pure bliss.
Advent Health blanket, diffuser & oils, candle, Orlando Philharmonic ticket, $50 Gift card from The Glass Knife.
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Gloss Nail Studio is where beauty meets relaxation — a place where you can sit back, unwind, and walk out feeling like the best version of yourself. From classic elegance to bold, creative nail art, their talented team delivers stunning results every single time.
Nail kit, nail care products, $120 gift card.
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From the rush of the rides to the quiet wonder of watching majestic marine animals up close, SeaWorld Orlando is so much more than a theme park — it's an experience that connects you to the beauty and majesty of the ocean world. Bring the family, bring a friend, or make it a special date day — however you spend it, SeaWorld never disappoints.
4 Admission Single day Tickets, Expiration date: December 31,2026.
Starting bid
From the thunderous roar of military jets to the graceful elegance of vintage biplanes, Sun 'n Fun is an experience that ignites the imagination and stirs the soul. Whether you're a seasoned pilot, a passionate aviation enthusiast, or simply someone who loves an incredible show, this event will leave you absolutely breathless and inspired.
4 Admission Tickets day of Choice passes to the 52nd annual SUN'n FUN Aerospace Expo
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Whether you're a seasoned sommelier or simply someone who appreciates a beautiful glass of wine at the end of a long day, PRP Wine International opens the door to a world of extraordinary flavors, rich aromas, and unforgettable wines that tell the story of their origins with every single sip.
Private in-home 8 bottle wine sampling for up to 12 people.
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Whether you're a seasoned sommelier or simply someone who appreciates a beautiful glass of wine at the end of a long day, PRP Wine International opens the door to a world of extraordinary flavors, rich aromas, and unforgettable wines that tell the story of their origins with every single sip.
Private in-home 8 bottle wine sampling for up to 12 people.
Starting bid
Whether you're dreaming of sipping cocktails on a pristine Caribbean beach, exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Europe, skiing world-renowned mountain slopes, or discovering hidden gems in exotic destinations, Interval International makes it all possible. This is not just a vacation — it's a world of endless possibilities waiting to be explored.
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From the thunderous power of a Saturn V rocket to the graceful beauty of the Space Shuttle Atlantis, Kennedy Space Center is a place where dreams take flight and the impossible becomes possible. Standing in the shadow of these magnificent machines, you can't help but feel the incredible courage, ingenuity, and determination of the men and women who dared to reach for the stars — and succeeded. 4 Admission Tickets
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Fun Spot America is more than just a theme park — it's a place where families come together, friendships are made, and every single visit feels like a celebration. From the squeal of excitement on the go-kart track to the thrill of conquering your favorite coaster, Fun Spot delivers the kind of genuine, old fashioned fun that keeps everyone coming back again and again. 4 Admission Tickets, Single Day FUN passes!
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From the moment you step through the doors of the Ritz-Carlton Spa Orlando, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to transport you far away from the ordinary and into a sanctuary of pure bliss. Whether you choose a signature massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a full body treatment, the extraordinarily talented therapists at Grande Lakes will tailor every moment of your experience to leave you feeling absolutely radiant, deeply relaxed, and completely restored.
This is the kind of luxury that most people only dream about — and today, it could be yours.
50 Minute Massage or Facial Certificate
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From the moment you step through the doors of the Ritz-Carlton Spa Orlando, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to transport you far away from the ordinary and into a sanctuary of pure bliss. Whether you choose a signature massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a full body treatment, the extraordinarily talented therapists at Grande Lakes will tailor every moment of your experience to leave you feeling absolutely radiant, deeply relaxed, and completely restored.
This is the kind of luxury that most people only dream about — and today, it could be yours.
50 Minute Massage or Facial Certificate
Starting bid
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is so much more than a theme park — it's a place where the raw beauty of the natural world meets the breathtaking thrill of world-class rides and attractions. One moment you're screaming at the top of your lungs on a record-breaking roller coaster, and the next you're standing in awe watching a majestic giraffe gracefully roam the savanna. There is truly nothing else like it in all of Florida.
2 Admission Single Day Tickets.
Starting bid
From adrenaline-pumping rides that will leave you breathless to calm, serene pools perfect for soaking up the Florida sunshine, Aquatica has something for everyone. It's not just a waterpark — it's a full day escape where memories are made and fun never stops.
--4 Admission Single day Tickets, Expiration date: December 31,2026.
Starting bid
Legacy Gym isn't just a place to work out — it's a place to build confidence, push limits, and create lasting healthy habits. With a team of dedicated fitness professionals and a community that lifts each other up, you'll feel inspired and empowered every single time you walk through those doors.
--One week of camp at Legacy Gymnastics & one Leotard form their pro-shop
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Fender FA Series Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar- 2 Color Sunburst With Stand, Hard Case, books, and an instructional DVD.
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From the first bite to the last sip, Terramia Ristorante delivers an authentic Italian dining experience that keeps guests coming back time and time again. This basket is your golden ticket to an evening filled with incredible food, great wine, and cherished memories.
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Picture soft candlelight, a glass of wine, and the irresistible aroma of a homemade Italian dinner filling the air. This basket transforms any evening into a five-star experience — no reservation required.
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Whether you're hosting a dinner party, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this basket brings the charcuterie experience straight to your table.
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Whether it's a cozy Friday night at home or a weekend gathering with the whole crew, this basket sets the stage for the kind of night everyone will be talking about long after the last card is played. Memories made, bonds strengthened, and bragging rights earned — that's what Family Game Night is all about!
Includes multiple games and Chick-Fill-A merchandise and coupon cards
Starting bid
Picture yourself on a quiet Sunday morning, wrapped in your favorite blanket, a steaming mug of perfectly brewed coffee in hand and a Nothing bundt cake on the table beside you. That is exactly the kind of simple, soul-warming happiness this basket delivers — morning after morning, sip after sip, bite after bite.
$50 Piccolo Coffee & Nothing Bundt Cake Certificate worth $92 on Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Starting bid
Whether you're dominating the competition online, exploring breathtaking open worlds, or grinding through an epic campaign, this basket gives you everything you need to game harder, play longer, and win bigger. This is the ultimate setup upgrade every gamer has been dreaming about!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!