P.A.C.E. - Prepare.Aid.Comfort.Elevate.

About this shop
An ode to Major Ariana G. Linse Savino and her Puerto Rican heritage that she cherished.
Ariana was "Sweet Strong and Spicy", and her memory is captured in this patch with her last word to me, and her immense pride in her heritage.
ALL proceeds go back to the Linse family to start a scholarship fund in Ariana's honor.
Ariana flew KC-135 and E-8C JSTARS. The patch depicts the silhouettes of both platforms refueling at sunset. The design is meant to depict a forever onstation theme, and adds Never Forgetten to remind us all she is forever flying the skies she loved so dearly.
ALL proceeds go back to the Linse family to start a scholarship fund in Ariana's honor.
$
ACE’s Big Trip is a heartwarming picture book that gently explores the rhythms of military family life through the eyes of two young children. When ACE, a mission systems operator and devoted dad, leaves for a month-long TDY, his daughters Kaylee and Skylar navigate the days with the help of their mom, Busy Bee, and a supportive community. From paper airplanes and bedtime stories to calendars filled with stickers, this tender tale captures the small rituals that keep families connected across distance.
Perfect for military families, this book is designed to spark meaningful conversations with children about deployments, work trips, and the emotions that come with them. It celebrates resilience, teamwork, and the quiet strength of those who hold down the homefront.
Donations keep this book and other programs free. So we need your help to make this successful.
100% of donations support the P.A.C.E. program at www.heartofanace.org, providing emergency aid, coaching, and comfort to Airmen and their families.PACE is more than a framework, t’s a promise. A promise to show up, to support, and to elevate those who serve and those who wait. Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every shared story fuels this mission.
Together, we prepare. We aid. We comfort. We elevate.
$
Kaylee’s Big Move: A Military Family StoryPart of The PACE Initiative: A Military Family Story Series."I got this... I’m a military brat.".Meet Kaylee, a nine-year-old who knows that being a "military brat" is an adventure that lets her see the world, but it also means facing the "silent burdens" of frequent change. When her Dad brings home a big important envelope from his Air Force "sponsor," Kaylee’s world is turned upside down: her family is moving... again.Through Kaylee’s eyes, young readers will navigate the emotional rollercoaster of a military relocation:
Just when the move feels most overwhelming, Kaylee’s younger sister, Sky, offers a reminder of bravery, and a new friend named Mia helps the first day of school feel a little less scary. Kaylee ultimately discovers the most important lesson of all: while moving means leaving a home they loved, military families "carry the best parts" of their lives with them wherever they go.Why This Book is Essential for Military Families:
Help your child find their "inner brat" strength and realize that no family carries the load alone
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!