P.A.C.E. - Prepare.Aid.Comfort.Elevate.

ACE’s Big Trip is a heartwarming picture book that gently explores the rhythms of military family life through the eyes of two young children. When ACE, a mission systems operator and devoted dad, leaves for a month-long TDY, his daughters Kaylee and Skylar navigate the days with the help of their mom, Busy Bee, and a supportive community. From paper airplanes and bedtime stories to calendars filled with stickers, this tender tale captures the small rituals that keep families connected across distance.

Perfect for military families, this book is designed to spark meaningful conversations with children about deployments, work trips, and the emotions that come with them. It celebrates resilience, teamwork, and the quiet strength of those who hold down the homefront.

Donations keep this book and other programs free. So we need your help to make this successful.



100% of donations support the P.A.C.E. program at www.heartofanace.org, providing emergency aid, coaching, and comfort to Airmen and their families.PACE is more than a framework, t’s a promise. A promise to show up, to support, and to elevate those who serve and those who wait. Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every shared story fuels this mission.



Together, we prepare. We aid. We comfort. We elevate.