Pacer Party Boards 2026

Join us for a craft beer experience hosted by three enthusiasts with deep roots in the beer world.

John Caskey, a graduate of the Craftbrewer’s Apprenticeship Program at the American Brewers Guild in Vermont and former beer buyer for Roots Public House in old Palisades Market, brings his experience in both sides of the beer world to the table. He’s joined by Simon Smallbone, former curator of a Luxembourg-based Beer Club that imported and distributed more than 70 beers from around the globe. Rounding out the trio is Scotsman Gavin Sinclair, whose lifelong appreciation for pub culture gives him a seasoned palate.

Together, they’ll guide you through a curated selection of craft beers, share brewing insights, and offer a fun, flavorful evening for newcomers and seasoned beer lovers alike. Cheers! 🍻

Saturday May 16th, 6-8pm