Pacer Party Online Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Do you have a rising Sophomore or Junior who wants a spot in the Lakeridge lot? Or do you know your rising Senior will oversleep and be running late? Get a designated spot with signage.
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Do you have a large family and the allotment of tickets for Graduation not enough for you? This is your item :)
Starting bid
Do you have a large family and the allotment of tickets for Graduation not enough for you? This is your item :)
Starting bid
Snowboard team coach and Lakeridge's own Ceramics instructor created this original piece for the Pacer Athletic Club. 22"x7"x4" Sockeye Salmon. Can you see this in your home or could you use a great gift for friend?
Starting bid
VIP Gift Card valid for 2 Hours of VIP Play time at Blackbird Indoor Golf. This gives you the opportunity to play high quality courses like Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes, Torrey Pines, Kapalua Plantation Course, Bethpage Black and many others. Good for play 7 days a week. ($150 value)
Starting bid
Want professional game photos of your athlete or team! Choose between an MVP package or Team package for two games. ($500 value)
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Do you love the Portland Timbers? Grab these four seats in Tanner Ridge to a match in the upcoming season. Tanner Ridge seats include food and drink. Specific game will be coordinated with the donor. ($200 per ticket value)
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Soccer Families - This preseason training camp is for middle school players to get acquainted with Pacer Boys Soccer, OR for returning Lakeridge Athletes to prepare for the upcoming season. Camp is run by Pacer Boys soccer coaches and staff on August 10-13th at Lakeridge. ($150 value)
Starting bid
Entry for 2 for all 2026-27 Home games at Lakeridge High school. WOW! (Does not include Playoff or Endowment games)
Starting bid
Work with us to build your body from the ground up to help you withstand the demands of your sport. Improve your speed, power, strength and mobility to increase your performance. Performance training groups are an energetic, coach led environment. This is for Two, 1-Hour Sports Performance Sessions at Buys Family Fitness. ($150 Value)
Starting bid
Spacious 4-bedroom home in the heart of Black Butte Ranch—perfect for families or groups. Features a remodeled primary suite with king bed, a second king and queen room, and a fun bunk room with 5 built in beds.
Booking Available Sept 2026 thru June 2027. Excluding All Holiday weeks and weekends. All Subject to availability. No smoking, No parties or events, No transfer or sale or giveaway. Mac Occupancy 12.
Visit will be coordinated through the owner.
Starting bid
Valid for two full churrasco dinners only, does not include entrees, indulgent offerings, or appetizers. Expires on 4/20/2026.
Starting bid
Red, White & Bubbles Trio! A bold Quilceda Creek Cabernet, crisp Lakeridge Winery Pinot Grigio, and sparkling Madame Liberte Champagne. The perfect trio for any celebration or special night in! Includes a stylish 3-bottle wine stand — bid high & cheers! 🥂 (Value $300)
Starting bid
Are you a whiskey fan? Over 21? This is for you! This basket has a selection of whiskeys, tools, and ingredients. $300 Value
Basil Haydon Bourbon
Broken Top Whiskey
Shaker
Runamok Bitters
Bada-bing Cherries
Citrus Press
Raising the bar - book
Ice Ball tray
Bamboo picks
jigger
Bar Spoons
Strainer
Parasols
Sweet & Sour stirrings
Starting bid
Join the Pacer Cheerleaders for a Homecoming Cheer Clinic. Learn and perform a routine with the award-winning Pacer Cheerleaders at a varsity football game during half-time. Includes learning chants, jumps, and a dance with Pacer Cheerleaders, a t-shirt, pom-poms and hair ribbon.
Age requirement: Boys and girls, grade K-5th grade, welcome.
Date TBD based on football schedule. Clinic will be the Wednesday prior to the Homecoming football game, 4:30-6:30pm in the Lakeridge Cafeteria
Clinic Value: $80
Valid for one participant
Starting bid
Join the Pacer Dance Team for a fun one day fall clinic.
Learn and perform a routine with the award-winning Pacer Dance Team at a varsity football game during half-time.
Includes learning dance techniques with Pacer Dancers, a t-shirt, pom-poms and hair bow.
Age requirement: Pre-k to 8th grade, welcome.
Date is TBD dependent on fall sports schedule
Clinic value: $85
Valid for one participant
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at Tualatin Country Club, good for 4 players and Carts. No Saturday mornings before 11am, No Sunday mornings before 11am and no tournament days. Valid thru 11/30/2026. $1000 Value
Starting bid
Mini Car detail at Landmark Ford. Exterior hand wash and dry, wheels and tires cleaned, interior windows cleaned, interior vacuum. Expires 9/30/26 $59 Value
Starting bid
$50 gift card to use at McMenamins, enjoy!
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