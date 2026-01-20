Pacer Party Online Auction 2026

Spacious 4-bedroom home in the heart of Black Butte Ranch—perfect for families or groups. Features a remodeled primary suite with king bed, a second king and queen room, and a fun bunk room with 5 built in beds.

Booking Available Sept 2026 thru June 2027. Excluding All Holiday weeks and weekends. All Subject to availability. No smoking, No parties or events, No transfer or sale or giveaway. Mac Occupancy 12.

Visit will be coordinated through the owner.