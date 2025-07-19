2025 - Lakeridge Football - Kickoff Party Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Jalen Hurts (born August 7, 1998) is an American professional football quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL).
Hurts began his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading the team to consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017. He spent one season as Alabama's backup quarterback in 2018, after being benched by Nick Saban during Alabama's victory in the 2017 championship game. He played his final season with the Oklahoma Sooners, also leading them to an appearance in the 2019–20 College Football Playoff.
Selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Hurts became their starter near the end of his rookie season. Hurts had a breakout season in 2022, leading the Eagles to their conference's top seed and an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, earning him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.
In the 2024 season, Hurts led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX, winning Super Bowl MVP and becoming the first Eagles quarterback to make multiple Super Bowl appearances. He is also one of only four starting quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl and an NCAA National Championship, along with Ken Stabler, Joe Namath, and Joe Montana
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Travis Hunter Jr. (born May 18, 2003) is an American professional football cornerback and wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes, winning the Heisman Trophy with the latter in 2024. Known for his two-way playing ability, Hunter is the only player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards. He was selected by the Jaguars second overall in the 2025 NFL draft.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Lamar Jackson Jr. (born January 7, 1997) is an American professional football quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Louisville Cardinals, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016, and was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. A two-time recipient of the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards, Jackson is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, and the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time.
Jackson became the Ravens' starting quarterback during his rookie season after an injury to Joe Flacco, leading the team to a division title and becoming the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at 21. In his first full season, he led the NFL in touchdown passes and set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, earning unanimous NFL MVP honors and becoming the fourth Black quarterback to win the award. In 2020, he became the first quarterback with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and led the Ravens to a third straight playoff appearance. He secured a second MVP award in 2023 while taking the Ravens to their first AFC Championship Game since 2012. In 2024, Jackson set career highs in passing, became the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards, and tied the record for most perfect passer rating games with four.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Saquon Barkley born February 9, 1997) is an American professional football running back for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he set several school records for his offensive production over three seasons before forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL.
In 2017, Barkley finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting with 304 total votes, third in Maxwell Award voting, and received multiple national and Big Ten Conference awards and recognition. During his three-year collegiate career, Barkley set Penn State records for most all-purpose career yards (5,538), most career rushing touchdowns (43), most career receiving yards by a running back (1,157), most rushing yards by a freshman and sophomore, and most total yards in a single game.
Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft, setting several NFL and team records en - route to making the 2018 Pro Bowl and being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He confronted injuries in the 2020 season, but was again named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. A free agent following the 2023 season, Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles, setting numerous franchise records and rushing for over 2,000 yards in his first season with the team, along with helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX and being named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. During the team's Super Bowl LIX win, Barkley broke the record for most rushing yards in one season, previously held by Terrell Davis
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Baker Reagan Mayfield is an American professional football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, becoming the first walk-on player to ever win the award. He was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft.
Mayfield set the NFL rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns during his first season, along with ending a 19-game winless streak for the Browns in his debut. His most successful season with the franchise was in 2020 when he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff victory since 1994. Due to a performance decline and conflict with Browns management, Mayfield was traded from Cleveland in 2022, spending the year with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Mayfield joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season, leading the team to two consecutive division titles and a playoff victory, as well as earning Pro Bowl honors and setting career highs in consecutive years. Mayfield is currently the all-time leader in playoff passer rating.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
William Trevor Lawrence (born October 6, 1999) is an American professional football quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL). Considered among the highest-touted college football prospects, he won the 2019 National Championship Game as a freshman with the Clemson Tigers and set the school's record for quarterback wins. Selected first overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence had a breakout season in 2022 when he led the Jaguars to their first division title and playoff win since 2017.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ALL JERSEYS ARE FRAMED LOCALLY - WE CAN SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE UNITED STATES
Michael McCorkle "Mac" Jones (born September 5, 1998) is an American professional football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). Jones played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he set the NCAA season records for passer rating and completion percentage as a junior en - route to winning the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Jones had a successful rookie season, leading the Patriots to a playoff berth and earning Pro Bowl honors. However, Jones struggled during his next two seasons, which led to him losing his starting position in 2023 and being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars the following year.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
LOCALLY OWNED LAKE OSWEGO COMPANY:
All-in-one portable cold plunge system. The Cold Bear .8HP chiller cools water to 37 degrees or heats it to 107 degrees. Cold Bear Plunge’s state of the art filtration and sanitation system keeps the water clean and ready to use 24/7. Sturdy, inflatable design is built for permanent installation or portability. Set up and takedown is a breeze, taking less than 15 minutes. Includes all hoses and connectors for a quick all-in-one set up.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 Night Stay *based on availability; some blackout dates apply
Luxury 1-level retreat is in the perfect location! Deschutes River is a 2-minute drive; Mt Bachelor is a 14-minute drive; Sunriver is a 6-minute drive and Bend is a 17-minute drive. Featuring 2 king master suites, 1 queen bedroom, bunkroom with 3 beds this new Modern Chalet has it all- Hottub, A/C, wood-burning fireplace inside and wood-burning outdoor fireplace, gourmet chef's kitchen, ping pong table, shuffleboard table, and 1-GIG Wi-Fi internet! We are pet friendly (2-dog under 25lbs.)
Booking valid for one full year from Aug 30, 2025 and to occur by Aug 30, 2026
*blackout dates: Nov 22-29, Dec 22-26, Feb 13-16, May 22-25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Whisk your family away to a dreamy, sun soaked
vacation on the beautiful Island of Kauai. This
lovely guest house is walking distance to
Princeville Park, shopping, dining, coffee. And
about 10 minutes from Hanalei Bay. One of the
most beautiful beaches in the world.
Outdoor screened in porch with tub to enjoy the
mountain views and fresh lemon, lime, pink
grapefruit from your back yard.
Package Includes:
•Three bedroom, (all 3 with a king size bed),
three bath home in Princeville, Kauai
•Five nights, six days
•Home available after August 1st, 2025, good
for 1 year, dates to be mutually agreed
upon (multiple times available)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover a restorative escape complete with a $500 spa credit, daily breakfast for two and valet parking.
High above the lively city of Portland, Oregon, discover relaxation as it should be with genuine hospitality and a world-class spa escape.
The Ritz-Carlton Spa at Portland is a luxurious haven to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Located on the 19th floor, cited as Cloudbreak on Nineteen, the tranquil space offers five treatment rooms and a range of services utilizing ESPA products for a leisurely spa day or a quick pampering moment in the Timeless Capsule.
Package includes:
Advanced Spa reservations required. View and book Spa Services or call 971-900-4500.
- Grand Deluxe Accommodations
- $500 USD credit per stay for spa services
- Daily breakfast for two (2) guests
- Valet parking for one (1) vehicle per night
- Complimentary access to the dry and steam saunas, snow shower, and relaxation lounge on the same day as your spa services
Package Value: $2,146
Need to Know
Call Sarah Price to book:
- Requires a 2-night stay
- Valid stay dates : Sept. 1 - Nov. 30th, 2025
503-309-2757
auctionV2.input.startingBid
** 1 Week Stay + (2) Round Trip airfare tickets included **
** Any week during May, June, July, August, September, and 1st half of October **
https://st-maison.com/portfolio_page/the-desert/
This desert pool home is tucked into on a quiet street just outside The Vintage Club, best location in the desert! The home is an inspired mid-century, built in 1972 by the neighborhood developer and was the model home featuring all the best mountain views. It is an open floor plan with one step down to sunken living, dining, bar areas. This home is meant for comfortable gracious desert living, with a nod to Marrakesh. Articulating 55” television in the living room folds flat against the wall nearly disappearing, avoiding being focal point. Kitchen is fully equipped; this house was not stocked to be a rental and has all the amenities of my personal home to share with friends and acquaintances.
South facing back yard ensures your enjoyment of a full day in the sun lazing in one of the 4 comfy lounge chairs. Bose outdoor speakers stream your favorite music while you sunbathe or enjoy outdoor dining under the warm glow of the Moroccan pendant light. You will never tire of the 180-degree unobstructed mountain views, watch both the sunrise and the sunset. The large backyard boasts numerous seating areas to enjoy at different times of the day, cabana drapes drop to create private dining for breakfast or dinner. You can enjoy the side yard with its soft artificial grass for morning yoga or a good stretch. Desert landscaping accented with bright yellow flowers pops with the pink bougainvillea.
Walk to IW Coffee, Don Diegos & Eureka or El Paseo for breakfast. For the cycling enthusiasts and morning walkers, Fairway Drive is one block away, stretching under the mountains from Palm Desert to Indian Wells.
Bedding is amazing (Spalena) and mattresses new. Main bedroom: King Bed / Second Bedroom: King Bed / Third Bedroom: Two Twins, doubles as office (includes printer) or get away to watch a movie or game. All bedrooms include televisions viewed via streaming on house internet. Garage parking. This home is perfect for two couples, or a family with teens, not ideal for toddlers. Sleeps 6 comfortably.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
** 5 Days / 4 Nights **
Upscale Mountain home located in the heart of Government Camp. This cabin provides a welcoming haven for those seeking tranquility and luxury!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
** Once in a lifetime Vegas weekend experience **
1) Backstage, all access pass to the World F1 Grand Prix in Vegas - they don't even offer these tickets available to the public. This includes tickets for a suite on Friday and Saturday night, access to the start and finish line, paddock/garage passes and access to the track before and after the race... WHAT!!!??
AND
2) (4) Tickets and (4) Sideline passes to the Raiders home game vs. The Cleveland Browns for Sunday Night Football on the 23rd.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stay at the Allison Inn, in the heart of the Oregon wine country, in a deluxe room or use the gift card anywhere on the property (Jory Restaurant, the spa). Gift Card value of $1700 estimated to cover two nights during high season / weekend rates, but you could choose to stay one night and have a great dinner and spa treatment. (Donated by Girt family). Drive right down the road to award winning Dusky Goose winery and enjoy tasting for 4 and a bottle of Dusky wine to complete your experience. (Donated by Tropio family)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing