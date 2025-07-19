2025 - Lakeridge Football - Kickoff Party Silent Auction

** 1 Week Stay + (2) Round Trip airfare tickets included **





** Any week during May, June, July, August, September, and 1st half of October **





https://st-maison.com/portfolio_page/the-desert/





This desert pool home is tucked into on a quiet street just outside The Vintage Club, best location in the desert! The home is an inspired mid-century, built in 1972 by the neighborhood developer and was the model home featuring all the best mountain views. It is an open floor plan with one step down to sunken living, dining, bar areas. This home is meant for comfortable gracious desert living, with a nod to Marrakesh. Articulating 55” television in the living room folds flat against the wall nearly disappearing, avoiding being focal point. Kitchen is fully equipped; this house was not stocked to be a rental and has all the amenities of my personal home to share with friends and acquaintances.

South facing back yard ensures your enjoyment of a full day in the sun lazing in one of the 4 comfy lounge chairs. Bose outdoor speakers stream your favorite music while you sunbathe or enjoy outdoor dining under the warm glow of the Moroccan pendant light. You will never tire of the 180-degree unobstructed mountain views, watch both the sunrise and the sunset. The large backyard boasts numerous seating areas to enjoy at different times of the day, cabana drapes drop to create private dining for breakfast or dinner. You can enjoy the side yard with its soft artificial grass for morning yoga or a good stretch. Desert landscaping accented with bright yellow flowers pops with the pink bougainvillea.

Walk to IW Coffee, Don Diegos & Eureka or El Paseo for breakfast. For the cycling enthusiasts and morning walkers, Fairway Drive is one block away, stretching under the mountains from Palm Desert to Indian Wells.

Bedding is amazing (Spalena) and mattresses new. Main bedroom: King Bed / Second Bedroom: King Bed / Third Bedroom: Two Twins, doubles as office (includes printer) or get away to watch a movie or game. All bedrooms include televisions viewed via streaming on house internet. Garage parking. This home is perfect for two couples, or a family with teens, not ideal for toddlers. Sleeps 6 comfortably.