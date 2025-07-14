JR PACESETTER CLINIC - FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE

Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then join us on the football field for a halftime performance.



Join us Friday Sept 12 for our Jr. Pacesetter Clinic. 4:00PM - 7:00PM



Dancers will get to dance with the pacesetters during the halftime show on Friday Oct 10th



Dancers who attend will receive:



T-shirt

Bottled water

Snack/Pizza

Crafts

Free entry to Taylor Football Game on Friday Oct 10th @ Legacy Stadium

(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)