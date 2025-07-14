JR PACESETTER CLINIC - FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE

Hosted by
About this event
Katy, TX 77450, USA
Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then join us on the football field for a halftime performance.
Join us Friday Sept 12 for our Jr. Pacesetter Clinic. 4:00PM - 7:00PM
Dancers will get to dance with the pacesetters during the halftime show on Friday Oct 10th
Dancers who attend will receive:
T-shirt
Bottled water
Snack/Pizza
Crafts
Free entry to Taylor Football Game on Friday Oct 10th @ Legacy Stadium
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)
For an additional $20.00 your time can be extended from 7PM - 8:30PM, students will continue to have activities, along with and additional meal and drink.
During the game of Friday
Oct 10th, students can choose to sit in the reserved area with a Pacesetter and dance with the pacesetter for the first half of the game.
**Must present ticket to sit with a Pacesetter
**Specific Pacesetters is NOT GUARANTEED
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!