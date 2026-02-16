2026 JR SPRING PACESETTERS CLINIC

Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then perform your special routine at our Pacesetters Spring Show.





Dancers who attend will receive:



-T-shirt

-Bottled water

-Snack

-Crafts

-1 Free entry for a parent or guardian to the Pacesetters Spring Show on Saturday May 2nd

(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)