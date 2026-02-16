2026 JR SPRING PACESETTERS CLINIC

About this event
Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then perform your special routine at our Pacesetters Spring Show.
Dancers who attend will receive:
-T-shirt
-Bottled water
-Snack
-Crafts
-1 Free entry for a parent or guardian to the Pacesetters Spring Show on Saturday May 2nd
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)
Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then perform your special routine at our Pacesetters Spring Show.
Dancers who attend will receive:
-T-shirt
-Bottled water
-Snack
-Crafts
-1 Free entry for a parent or guardian to the Pacesetters Spring Show on Saturday May 2nd
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)
For an additional $6.00 add a matching bow for the Spring Show performance.
At the clinic or at the Spring Show, the cost of the dance bow will be $8.00
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