Pacesetters Booster Club

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Pacesetters Booster Club

About this event

2026 JR SPRING PACESETTERS CLINIC

20700 Kingsland Blvd

Katy, TX 77450, USA

Jr Pacesetter Clinic - April 25th
$65

Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then perform your special routine at our Pacesetters Spring Show.


Dancers who attend will receive:

-T-shirt
-Bottled water
-Snack
-Crafts
-1 Free entry for a parent or guardian to the Pacesetters Spring Show on Saturday May 2nd
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)

KATY ISD EMPLOYEE - Jr Pacesetter Clinic - April 25th
$55

Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then perform your special routine at our Pacesetters Spring Show.


Dancers who attend will receive:


-T-shirt
-Bottled water
-Snack
-Crafts
-1 Free entry for a parent or guardian to the Pacesetters Spring Show on Saturday May 2nd
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)

Dance Bow - For Spring Show Performance
$6
Available until Apr 24

For an additional $6.00 add a matching bow for the Spring Show performance.


At the clinic or at the Spring Show, the cost of the dance bow will be $8.00

Add a donation for Pacesetters Booster Club

$

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