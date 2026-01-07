Pacific First Montessori PTO
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Pacific First Montessori PTO
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Pacific First Montessori 2026 Auction

Pick-up location

1420 5th Ave #300, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

2 Tickets to Comedian Ali Wong item
2 Tickets to Comedian Ali Wong
$1

Starting bid

Date night! See comedian Ali Wong live on Wednesday, August 12th at 7pm at McCaw Hall. Thank you Connor & Chloe's Family! [FMV: $400]

20 Class Pack to Club Pilates SLU item
20 Class Pack to Club Pilates SLU
$1

Starting bid

Scoop your abs and lengthen your spine, a $650 value! Thank you Club Pilates!

RAFFLE for $500 off PFM April Tuition item
RAFFLE for $500 off PFM April Tuition
$1

Starting bid

Thank you PFM!

Pickleball Gear & 2-Hour Court item
Pickleball Gear & 2-Hour Court
$1

Starting bid

2-Hour court at member-only Urban Pickleball Club (Rainier Square) plus Selkirk paddles and bag. Thank you Teagan's Family! [FMV: $550]

$175 Gift Card + 4 Hydrotherapy Sessions at Yuan Spa item
$175 Gift Card + 4 Hydrotherapy Sessions at Yuan Spa
$1

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation package! Thank you Eleni's Family! [FMV: $415]

$200 gift card to Sushi Kashiba item
$200 gift card to Sushi Kashiba
$1

Starting bid

A date night plus two teacups, and one signed Shiro Kashiba book! Thank you Kingsley & Phoenix's Family! [FMV: $235]

Colossal Cut of Beecher’s signature Flagship cheese item
Colossal Cut of Beecher’s signature Flagship cheese
$1

Starting bid

Did someone say charcuterie? 8lbs of delicious cheese! Thank you Beecher's! [FMV: $150]

$300 gift certificate to the Butcher's Table item
$300 gift certificate to the Butcher's Table
$1

Starting bid

Date night at the Butcher's Table steakhouse, plus a bottle of wine! Thank you Ahmet's Family! [FMV: $400]

Facial & skin consultation at Seattle Facialist item
Facial & skin consultation at Seattle Facialist
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a 50 min facial + skin consultation at Seattle Facialist. Thank you Jeri's Family! [FMV: $250]

SkinMedica Skincare Basket item
SkinMedica Skincare Basket
$1

Starting bid

Professional grade skincare! Thank you Aiden & Ava's Family! [FMV: $175]

4 Day Passes to Seattle Bouldering Project item
4 Day Passes to Seattle Bouldering Project
$1

Starting bid

Includes shoe rental! Thank you Seattle Bouldering Project! [FMV: $145]

White gold paperclip chain bracelet item
White gold paperclip chain bracelet
$1

Starting bid

Beautiful and timeless, thank you Rosario Navia Jewelry! [FMV: $300]

Chicky Dickies item
Chicky Dickies
$1

Starting bid

Thank you Sara Amrani, founder of Chicky Dickies! [FMV: $150]

RAFFLE for 2 Tickets to NBHD Grand Opening item
RAFFLE for 2 Tickets to NBHD Grand Opening
$1

Starting bid

A Magnolia wine bar opening you won't want to miss! Thank you Teddi & Patrick! [FMV: $200]

Custom Pet Mosaic item
Custom Pet Mosaic
$1

Starting bid

Capture your beloved pet in a vibrant, hand-crafted detail. Thank you Jeri's Family! [FMV: $150]

Dinner & Wine for 8 at Purple Restaurant item
Dinner & Wine for 8 at Purple Restaurant
$1

Starting bid

Grab your friends for a night out together, a $2,000 value but priceless evening! Thank you Heavy Restaurant Group!

$50 Gift Card to Vixen Magnolia Boutique & Spa item
$50 Gift Card to Vixen Magnolia Boutique & Spa
$1

Starting bid

Shopping & zen, it's all right here! Thank you Vixen Magnolia! [FMV: $50]

2-Hr Interior Design Session with BlueMustard Design Studio item
2-Hr Interior Design Session with BlueMustard Design Studio
$1

Starting bid

A personalized in-home design consultation with a professional interior designer to discuss layout, style and ideas to elevate your space. Thank you BlueMustard Design! [FMV: $400]

Tasting for 4 at Fatcork Winery item
Tasting for 4 at Fatcork Winery
$1

Starting bid

A tasting in Lower Queen Anne plus a beautiful bottle of champagne! Thank you Tansey's Family! [FMV: $280]

Kids' Travel Basket item
Kids' Travel Basket
$1

Starting bid

Includes an Amazon Kids Fire tablet and tried and true travel must-haves. Thank you Teagan's Family! [FMV: $200]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!