Pacific First Montessori 2026 Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Date night! See comedian Ali Wong live on Wednesday, August 12th at 7pm at McCaw Hall. Thank you Connor & Chloe's Family! [FMV: $400]
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Scoop your abs and lengthen your spine, a $650 value! Thank you Club Pilates!
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Thank you PFM!
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2-Hour court at member-only Urban Pickleball Club (Rainier Square) plus Selkirk paddles and bag. Thank you Teagan's Family! [FMV: $550]
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Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation package! Thank you Eleni's Family! [FMV: $415]
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A date night plus two teacups, and one signed Shiro Kashiba book! Thank you Kingsley & Phoenix's Family! [FMV: $235]
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Did someone say charcuterie? 8lbs of delicious cheese! Thank you Beecher's! [FMV: $150]
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Date night at the Butcher's Table steakhouse, plus a bottle of wine! Thank you Ahmet's Family! [FMV: $400]
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Enjoy a 50 min facial + skin consultation at Seattle Facialist. Thank you Jeri's Family! [FMV: $250]
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Professional grade skincare! Thank you Aiden & Ava's Family! [FMV: $175]
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Includes shoe rental! Thank you Seattle Bouldering Project! [FMV: $145]
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Beautiful and timeless, thank you Rosario Navia Jewelry! [FMV: $300]
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Thank you Sara Amrani, founder of Chicky Dickies! [FMV: $150]
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A Magnolia wine bar opening you won't want to miss! Thank you Teddi & Patrick! [FMV: $200]
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Capture your beloved pet in a vibrant, hand-crafted detail. Thank you Jeri's Family! [FMV: $150]
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Grab your friends for a night out together, a $2,000 value but priceless evening! Thank you Heavy Restaurant Group!
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Shopping & zen, it's all right here! Thank you Vixen Magnolia! [FMV: $50]
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A personalized in-home design consultation with a professional interior designer to discuss layout, style and ideas to elevate your space. Thank you BlueMustard Design! [FMV: $400]
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A tasting in Lower Queen Anne plus a beautiful bottle of champagne! Thank you Tansey's Family! [FMV: $280]
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Includes an Amazon Kids Fire tablet and tried and true travel must-haves. Thank you Teagan's Family! [FMV: $200]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!