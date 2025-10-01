🌹 Pacific Northwest Founders Day 2026 🌹

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes access to all signature events of the weekend:
Welcome Event – Reconnect with sisters old and new as we kick off the celebration with warmth, laughter, and unity.
Rededication Luncheon – Reflect, renew, and rededicate yourself to the values that continue to guide our sisterhood forward.
Commemorative Keepsake – Take home a meaningful memento to remember this special occasion and the bonds we share.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!