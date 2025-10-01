Portland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Hosted by

Portland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

About this event

🌹 Pacific Northwest Founders Day 2026 🌹

1355 SW 2nd Ave

Portland, OR 97201, USA

Alumnae Ticket
$200

Your ticket includes access to all signature events of the weekend:


Welcome Event – Reconnect with sisters old and new as we kick off the celebration with warmth, laughter, and unity.


Rededication Luncheon – Reflect, renew, and rededicate yourself to the values that continue to guide our sisterhood forward.


Commemorative Keepsake – Take home a meaningful memento to remember this special occasion and the bonds we share.

Add a donation for Portland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!