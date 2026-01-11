Pacific Northwest Founders Day Crewneck + Clack Fan

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Save more when you bundle the crewneck and clack fan together at a discounted rate.
Pacific Northwest Founders Day custom clack fan featuring “Farwest” on the front and Portland inspired design on the back.
This design honors the Fabulous Farwest Region while showcasing Portland, the host city of the Founders Day Celebration.
Crewneck with embroidered details honoring the illustrious states that comprise the Pacific Northwest Council.
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