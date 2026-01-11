Portland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

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Portland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

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Pacific Northwest Founders Day Crewneck + Clack Fan

Crewneck + Clack Fan Bundle item
Crewneck + Clack Fan Bundle item
Crewneck + Clack Fan Bundle
$90

Save more when you bundle the crewneck and clack fan together at a discounted rate.

Clack Fan item
Clack Fan item
Clack Fan
$40

Pacific Northwest Founders Day custom clack fan featuring “Farwest” on the front and Portland inspired design on the back.

This design honors the Fabulous Farwest Region while showcasing Portland, the host city of the Founders Day Celebration.

Crewneck item
Crewneck item
Crewneck
$60

Crewneck with embroidered details honoring the illustrious states that comprise the Pacific Northwest Council.

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