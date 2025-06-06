Pacific Northwestern Boerboel Club Memberships 2025 through 2026

This is a NON-VOTING MEMBERSHIP, which is for individuals 18 years of age and older who wish to maintain affiliation with our club and are not currently regularly participating in club activities. A Non-Voting Member (Associate) may not vote and may not hold elective office.

This is a NON-VOTING MEMBERSHIP, which is for individuals 18 years of age and older who wish to maintain affiliation with our club and are not currently regularly participating in club activities. A Non-Voting Member (Associate) may not vote and may not hold elective office.

More details...