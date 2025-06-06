Pacific Northwestern Boerboel Club Memberships 2025 through 2026
Individual Membership
$25
Renews yearly on: March 31
This is a VOTING MEMBERSHIP which is for all individuals including Juniors 18 years of age and older wishing to participate in an active role in the Club. A Voting Member (Individual & Household) has voting privileges and may hold an elective office.
Household Membership
$35
Renews yearly on: March 31
This is a VOTING MEMBERSHIP which is for all individuals including Juniors 18 years of age and older wishing to participate in an active role in the Club. A Voting Member (Individual & Household) has voting privileges and may hold an elective office.
Associate Membership
$20
Renews yearly on: March 31
This is a NON-VOTING MEMBERSHIP, which is for individuals 18 years of age and older who wish to maintain affiliation with our club and are not currently regularly participating in club activities. A Non-Voting Member (Associate) may not vote and may not hold elective office.
Junior Membership
$15
Renews yearly on: March 31
This is a JUNIOR MEMBERSHIP which is for all individuals at 10 years of age and up to 17 years and 364 days of age. (one day prior to their 18th Birthday) Junior Members may not vote or hold elective office.
