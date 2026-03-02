Pacific Northwestern Boerboel Club’s Mock Rally Trial

All entry levels are $10 per dog, per run.





To ensure that entries can be processed correctly and efficiently, payment must be submitted for the full number of runs entered at the time of registration. Entries will be considered complete once payment has been received for the total amount corresponding to the runs selected during sign-up.





Submitting payment for the correct total helps us accurately organize the run order, manage scheduling for the event, and ensure a smooth experience for all participants. We appreciate your attention to this when completing your registration and thank you for supporting the event.