White Meadow Lake Pack 160

Pack 160 First Aid Kit Fundraiser

$10
HOME FIRST AID KIT • OSHA/ANSI First Aid Guide • Moleskin Blister Protectant • Adhesive Bandage Strips • Junior Bandages • Knuckle & Fingertip Bandages • Elbow / Knee Bandage • Spot Bandages • Butterfly Bandage • Antiseptic Towelettes • Alcohol Cleansing Pads • Sterile Gauze Sponges • Conforming Gauze Roll • Trauma Pad • Safety Pins • Instant Cold Compress • Sturdy Plastic Case
$10
AUTO FIRST AID KIT • OSHA/ANSI First Aid Guide • Accident Report Guide • “Call 9-1-1” Flag • Adhesive Bandage Strips • Junior Bandages • Knuckle & Fingertip Bandages • Elbow / Knee Bandage • Spot Bandages • Butterfly Bandage • Antiseptic Towelettes • Alcohol Cleansing Pads • Sterile Gauze Sponges • Conforming Gauze Roll • Trauma Pad • Safety Pins • Instant Cold Compress
$50
Case includes 3 Home & 2 Auto First Aid Kits in convenient carry case for easy sales on the go!
