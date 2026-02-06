Cub Scout Pack 176

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Cub Scout Pack 176

About this event

Pack 176 Classic Pinewood Derby 2026

5455 Alessandro Blvd

Riverside, CA 92506, USA

Cub Scout
Free

Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504

Sibling Car (Cub Scout age)
$8.50

Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504

Adult Car
$20

Proceeds from these sales will go towards our Pinewood Derby 2027! Thank you!


(Includes basic pinewood car for pick up)


Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504


CANNOT USE PREVIOUSLY RACED CARS

Scouts BSA
$20

Proceeds from these sales will go towards our Pinewood Derby 2027! Thank you!


(Includes basic pinewood car for pick up)


Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504


CANNOT USE PREVIOUSLY RACED CARS

Panera Bread - Bacon, Turkey Bravo Boxed Lunch
$15

Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water

Panera Bread -Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich Boxed Lunch
$15

Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water

Panera Bread - Mediterranean Veggie Boxed Lunch
$15

Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 176

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