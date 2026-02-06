Pack 176 Classic Pinewood Derby 2026

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Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504
Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504
Proceeds from these sales will go towards our Pinewood Derby 2027! Thank you!
(Includes basic pinewood car for pick up)
Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504
CANNOT USE PREVIOUSLY RACED CARS
Proceeds from these sales will go towards our Pinewood Derby 2027! Thank you!
(Includes basic pinewood car for pick up)
Pick up car at Blue and Gold or porch pick up @ 8506 Dufferin Ave Riverside 92504
CANNOT USE PREVIOUSLY RACED CARS
Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water
Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water
Includes chips, a cookie, the sandwich and a water
$
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