🏕️ Pack 176 Summer Camp Out 🏕️ August 21–23 (Friday–Sunday) 📍 Rancho Jurupa Regional Park

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About this event
Includes:
Two nights of camping (Friday–Sunday) at a full hook-up site (tent can also be used)
Participation in all Pack camp activities
• Two nights of s’mores
• Popsicle party at the water feature
• Popcorn for movie night
We will also have other fun pack surprises!
Saturday Activities Only
For families joining us Saturday only and not camping overnight.
Includes:
Participation in Saturday group activities
• S’mores
• Popcorn for movie time
• Other pack-provided treats and activities, and surprises!
Important Notes:
Does not include camping or overnight access
Rancho Jurupa parking/entrance fees are not included
$
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