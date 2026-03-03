Cub Scout Pack 176

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 176

About this event

🏕️ Pack 176 Summer Camp Out 🏕️ August 21–23 (Friday–Sunday) 📍 Rancho Jurupa Regional Park

4800 Crestmore Rd

Riverside, CA 92509, USA

Camping Site (price for entire family on site)
$140

Includes:

Two nights of camping (Friday–Sunday) at a full hook-up site (tent can also be used)


Participation in all Pack camp activities

    •    Two nights of s’mores

    •    Popsicle party at the water feature

    •    Popcorn for movie night

We will also have other fun pack surprises!

Family Day Ticket (one ticket per family)
$30

Saturday Activities Only


For families joining us Saturday only and not camping overnight.


Includes:

Participation in Saturday group activities

    •    S’mores

    •    Popcorn for movie time

    •    Other pack-provided treats and activities, and surprises!


Important Notes:

Does not include camping or overnight access

Rancho Jurupa parking/entrance fees are not included

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 176

$

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