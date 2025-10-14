Cub Scouts Pack 1

Offered by

Cub Scouts Pack 1

About this shop

Pack 1's Swag Fundraiser

Pack 1 Adult Small T-Shirt item
Pack 1 Adult Small T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult Medium T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult Large T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult XLarge T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult 2XL T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult 3XL T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Adult 3XL T-Shirt
$25

Pack 1 Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Show your Cub Scout pride in style and comfort with our official Pack 1 branded T-shirt! Made with premium Next Level Apparel, this tee combines a soft, modern fit with durable quality—perfect for everyday wear, Scout events, or showing your support around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel
  • Unisex fit designed to flatter all body types
  • Available in Adult sizes S–4XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

Whether you're a Scout parent, family member, or supporter, this shirt helps represent our Pack and supports our mission. Every purchase directly contributes to funding activities, supplies, and opportunities for our Scouts.

Pack 1 Youth Small T-Shirt
$20

Pack 1 Youth Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Our official Pack 1 Youth T-shirt is the perfect blend of comfort, style, and Scout spirit! Made with soft, high-quality fabric from Next Level Apparel, this tee is ideal for active Scouts on the go—whether they’re at a Pack meeting, on a hike, or representing Pack 1 around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for all-day comfort
  • Designed with a youth-friendly fit and durability in mind
  • Available in Youth sizes S–XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

🟦 Part of the Class B Uniform: This T-shirt is a key piece of every active Scout's Class B uniform and is worn during casual Scouting events, outings, and activities (or when specified by the pack and it's leaders).

🎉 New Scout Welcome: Every brand new Scout receives one free T-shirt as part of their onboarding packet—our way of welcoming them to the Pack 1 family!


Show your Pack 1 pride and support our Scouts—each shirt purchase helps fund programs, supplies, and unforgettable experiences for our youth.

Pack 1 Youth M T-Shirt
$20

Pack 1 Youth Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Our official Pack 1 Youth T-shirt is the perfect blend of comfort, style, and Scout spirit! Made with soft, high-quality fabric from Next Level Apparel, this tee is ideal for active Scouts on the go—whether they’re at a Pack meeting, on a hike, or representing Pack 1 around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for all-day comfort
  • Designed with a youth-friendly fit and durability in mind
  • Available in Youth sizes S–XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

🟦 Part of the Class B Uniform: This T-shirt is a key piece of every active Scout's Class B uniform and is worn during casual Scouting events, outings, and activities (or when specified by the pack and it's leaders).

🎉 New Scout Welcome: Every brand new Scout receives one free T-shirt as part of their onboarding packet—our way of welcoming them to the Pack 1 family!


Show your Pack 1 pride and support our Scouts—each shirt purchase helps fund programs, supplies, and unforgettable experiences for our youth.

Pack 1 Youth L T-Shirt
$20

Pack 1 Youth Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Our official Pack 1 Youth T-shirt is the perfect blend of comfort, style, and Scout spirit! Made with soft, high-quality fabric from Next Level Apparel, this tee is ideal for active Scouts on the go—whether they’re at a Pack meeting, on a hike, or representing Pack 1 around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for all-day comfort
  • Designed with a youth-friendly fit and durability in mind
  • Available in Youth sizes S–XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

🟦 Part of the Class B Uniform: This T-shirt is a key piece of every active Scout's Class B uniform and is worn during casual Scouting events, outings, and activities (or when specified by the pack and it's leaders).

🎉 New Scout Welcome: Every brand new Scout receives one free T-shirt as part of their onboarding packet—our way of welcoming them to the Pack 1 family!


Show your Pack 1 pride and support our Scouts—each shirt purchase helps fund programs, supplies, and unforgettable experiences for our youth.

Pack 1 Youth XL T-Shirt
$20

Pack 1 Youth Branded T-Shirt – Next Level Apparel
Our official Pack 1 Youth T-shirt is the perfect blend of comfort, style, and Scout spirit! Made with soft, high-quality fabric from Next Level Apparel, this tee is ideal for active Scouts on the go—whether they’re at a Pack meeting, on a hike, or representing Pack 1 around town.

  • Premium Next Level fabric for all-day comfort
  • Designed with a youth-friendly fit and durability in mind
  • Available in Youth sizes S–XL
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding

🟦 Part of the Class B Uniform: This T-shirt is a key piece of every active Scout's Class B uniform and is worn during casual Scouting events, outings, and activities (or when specified by the pack and it's leaders).

🎉 New Scout Welcome: Every brand new Scout receives one free T-shirt as part of their onboarding packet—our way of welcoming them to the Pack 1 family!


Show your Pack 1 pride and support our Scouts—each shirt purchase helps fund programs, supplies, and unforgettable experiences for our youth.

Pack 1 Adult Small Hoodie
$45

Pack 1 Branded Zippered Hoodie – Bella+Canvas
Layer up in comfort and Cub Scout pride with our premium Pack 1 zippered hoodie! Crafted from ultra-soft Bella+Canvas fabric, this hoodie is perfect for cool mornings at campouts, evening Pack events, or everyday wear around town.

  • High-quality Bella+Canvas fleece – soft, warm, and built to last
  • Full-zip design for easy layering and all-day comfort
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding
  • Available in Adult sizes S–3XL
  • Unisex fit – flattering and functional for all supporters

Whether you’re a Scout leader, parent, or proud Pack 1 supporter, this hoodie is a stylish way to stay warm and show your Pack spirit. Best of all, every purchase directly supports our Scouts—funding events, supplies, and adventures that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

Pack 1 Adult Med Hoodie
$45

Pack 1 Branded Zippered Hoodie – Bella+Canvas
Layer up in comfort and Cub Scout pride with our premium Pack 1 zippered hoodie! Crafted from ultra-soft Bella+Canvas fabric, this hoodie is perfect for cool mornings at campouts, evening Pack events, or everyday wear around town.

  • High-quality Bella+Canvas fleece – soft, warm, and built to last
  • Full-zip design for easy layering and all-day comfort
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding
  • Available in Adult sizes S–3XL
  • Unisex fit – flattering and functional for all supporters

Whether you’re a Scout leader, parent, or proud Pack 1 supporter, this hoodie is a stylish way to stay warm and show your Pack spirit. Best of all, every purchase directly supports our Scouts—funding events, supplies, and adventures that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

Pack 1 Adult Large Hoodie
$45

Pack 1 Branded Zippered Hoodie – Bella+Canvas
Layer up in comfort and Cub Scout pride with our premium Pack 1 zippered hoodie! Crafted from ultra-soft Bella+Canvas fabric, this hoodie is perfect for cool mornings at campouts, evening Pack events, or everyday wear around town.

  • High-quality Bella+Canvas fleece – soft, warm, and built to last
  • Full-zip design for easy layering and all-day comfort
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding
  • Available in Adult sizes S–3XL
  • Unisex fit – flattering and functional for all supporters

Whether you’re a Scout leader, parent, or proud Pack 1 supporter, this hoodie is a stylish way to stay warm and show your Pack spirit. Best of all, every purchase directly supports our Scouts—funding events, supplies, and adventures that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

Pack 1 Adult XLarge Hoodie
$45

Pack 1 Branded Zippered Hoodie – Bella+Canvas
Layer up in comfort and Cub Scout pride with our premium Pack 1 zippered hoodie! Crafted from ultra-soft Bella+Canvas fabric, this hoodie is perfect for cool mornings at campouts, evening Pack events, or everyday wear around town.

  • High-quality Bella+Canvas fleece – soft, warm, and built to last
  • Full-zip design for easy layering and all-day comfort
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding
  • Available in Adult sizes S–3XL
  • Unisex fit – flattering and functional for all supporters

Whether you’re a Scout leader, parent, or proud Pack 1 supporter, this hoodie is a stylish way to stay warm and show your Pack spirit. Best of all, every purchase directly supports our Scouts—funding events, supplies, and adventures that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

Pack 1 Adult 2XL Hoodie
$45

Pack 1 Branded Zippered Hoodie – Bella+Canvas
Layer up in comfort and Cub Scout pride with our premium Pack 1 zippered hoodie! Crafted from ultra-soft Bella+Canvas fabric, this hoodie is perfect for cool mornings at campouts, evening Pack events, or everyday wear around town.

  • High-quality Bella+Canvas fleece – soft, warm, and built to last
  • Full-zip design for easy layering and all-day comfort
  • Features the official Pack 1 Huntington Beach branding
  • Available in Adult sizes S–3XL
  • Unisex fit – flattering and functional for all supporters

Whether you’re a Scout leader, parent, or proud Pack 1 supporter, this hoodie is a stylish way to stay warm and show your Pack spirit. Best of all, every purchase directly supports our Scouts—funding events, supplies, and adventures that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

Pack 1 Leader Hat (Green) item
Pack 1 Leader Hat (Green)
$35
Pack 1 Hat item
Pack 1 Hat
$35
Leather Velcro Patch item
Leather Velcro Patch
$10
Pack 1 Leather Keychain item
Pack 1 Leather Keychain
$10
Oldstyle Hoodie
$20
Vintage Trucker Hat item
Vintage Trucker Hat
$5
Oldstyle Shirt
$10
Pack 1 4XL
$25
Youth Hoodie Small (Zipper)
$35
Youth Hoodie Medium (Zipper)
$35
Youth Hoodie Large (Zipper)
$35
Youth Hoodie XL (Zipper)
$35
Add a donation for Cub Scouts Pack 1

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!