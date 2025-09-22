Pack 226 Lake Erie Council Online Shop

Pack Fee (online application)
$38

This fee goes directly to Pack 226. This option is for those that have submitted an online scout application. Do not select this option if you have submitted a paper application.

Complete Registration Fee (paper application)
$135

This option is for those that have submitted a paper scout application. This payment includes the pack fee. Do not select this option if you have submitted an online application.

Scout Life Magazine Subscription
$15

Select this option only if you submitted a paper application and indicated that you wish to subscribe to Scout Life Magazine.

Class A - Blue (Grades 1-4) item
Class A - Blue (Grades 1-4)
$33

Required uniform attire at external scouting events for scouts in Grades 1-4. Patches provided free of charge by the pack, but must be attached by you

Class A - Khaki (Grade 5) item
Class A - Khaki (Grade 5)
$40

Required uniform attire at external scouting events for scouts in Grade 5. Patches provided free of charge by the pack, but must be attached by you

Class B item
Class B
$12

Informal uniform attire. Optional for use during den meetings and external events that are more physical or prone to getting dirty

