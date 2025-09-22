Pack 226 Lake Erie Council Online Shop

This fee goes directly to Pack 226. This option is for those that have submitted an online scout application. Do not select this option if you have submitted a paper application.
This option is for those that have submitted a paper scout application. This payment includes the pack fee. Do not select this option if you have submitted an online application.
Select this option only if you submitted a paper application and indicated that you wish to subscribe to Scout Life Magazine.
Required uniform attire at external scouting events for scouts in Grades 1-4. Patches provided free of charge by the pack, but must be attached by you
Required uniform attire at external scouting events for scouts in Grade 5. Patches provided free of charge by the pack, but must be attached by you
Informal uniform attire. Optional for use during den meetings and external events that are more physical or prone to getting dirty
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing