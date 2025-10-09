Pack 3 Fees

YOUTH - Scouting America Annual Membership & WCC Service Fee
$160

Valid for one year

One full-price YOUTH membership. The $160 covers both Scouting America's national membership and the council service fee. This is the membership price for both new & returning members. This payment is in lieu of paying Scouting America directly and instead Pack 3 will submit your registration fees.


** New Members will need to submit a paper membership application.

YOUTH - Scouting America Annual Membership
$85

Valid for one year

Choose this option for YOUTH who are applying for fee assistance from WCC to cover the council service fee.

** Apply for fee assistance here bit.ly/WCC_financialaid

ADULT - Scouting America Annual Membership
$71

No expiration

One ADULT membership in Scouting America. Thank you for registering and volunteering with our Cub Scout Pack. New ADULT members must submit a paper application to the Committee Chair, and submit their clearances to WCC.

Pack Dues (annual payment option)
$56

No expiration

Pack Dues are $56 this year. By selecting this option you are paying the full year at one time.

Pack Dues (monthly payment option)
$7

No expiration

Pack Dues are $56 this year. By selecting this option you are breaking dues into 8 payments of $7 each. You can pay for one or more months at a time.

Uniform Fee - neckerchief, slide, and class b tshirt
$31

No expiration

Neckerchief & slide for your specific rank and a Pack 3 Class B T-shirt. We will follow up to get shirt sizes.

Uniform Fee - Neckerchief & Slide
$21

No expiration

This is for a returning Cub who already has a Class B t-shirt that still fits.

Class B T-Shirt
$10

No expiration

Class B t-shirt for youth or adults. We will follow up to get your sizes.

