Pack 3942 Scouts

Pack 3942 Scouts

Pack 3942 Wreath Sales 2025

18" Balsam Mini Wreath
18" Balsam Mini Wreath
$30

18" Balsam Fir Wreath - for table or door.

Voyager Swag
Voyager Swag
$40

The Voyageur Swag is made of a balsam fir base layered with white cedar and red pine. Decorations include natural ponderosa pine cones and a red and gold metallic bow. About 24”-26”.

Itascan Swag
Itascan Swag
$40

The ltascan Swag is made of a balsam fir base layered with white cedar and red pine. Decorations include a festive plaid wire-edged bow and a cluster of white-tipped cones. About 24”-26”.

Lake Superior Swag
Lake Superior Swag
$40

The Lake Superior Swag is made of a balsam fir base with white cedar and berried juniper layered in. Decorations include a beautiful red and green multi-loop bow with a cluster of natural cones. About 24”-26”.

25" Voyager Wreath
25" Voyager Wreath
$45

The 25" Voyageur Wreath is made from a balsam fir and white cedar base. Decorations include natural pine cones alongside attached berries, red crab apples and a red & gold metallic bow.

25" Itascan Wreath
25" Itascan Wreath
$45

The 25" ltascan Wreath is made from a balsam fir and white cedar base. Decorations include three clusters of white-tipped cones and red crab apples along with a festive plaid bow.

25" Lake Superior Wreath 25"
25" Lake Superior Wreath 25"
$45

The 25” Lake Superior Wreath is made of a balsam fir and white cedar base with berried juniper intermingled in the wreath. Decorations include natural ponderosa pine cones and an exquisite red and green multi-loop velvet bow.

Holiday Centerpiece
Holiday Centerpiece
$45

The elegant Holiday Centerpiece is made with a long-lasting fir base and mixed greens in a high-quality basket. The greens are set in a floral oasis that can be watered for continuous enjoyment throughout the season.

Large 48" Wreath
Large 48" Wreath
$100

Extra Large Wreaths popular for decorating home exterior. These Balsam Fir Wreaths are made from a base of fragrant balsam fir with white tipped pine cones and red, holly berries.

Extra Large 60" Wreath
Extra Large 60" Wreath
$125

Extra Large Wreaths popular for decorating home exterior. These Balsam Fir Wreaths are made from a base of fragrant balsam fir with white tipped pine cones and red, holly berries.

Fresh Garland - 25 Feet
Fresh Garland - 25 Feet
$50

The all-natural Balsam Garland has a black poly twine core that secures the boughs. This garland is sure to add a distinctive touch to your holiday

decorating.

Fresh Garland - 50 Feet
Fresh Garland - 50 Feet
$75

The all-natural Balsam Garland has a black poly twine core that secures the boughs. This garland is sure to add a distinctive touch to your holiday decorating.

Fresh Garland - 100 Feet
Fresh Garland - 100 Feet
$130

The all-natural Balsam Garland has a black poly twine core that secures the boughs. This garland is sure to add a distinctive touch to your holiday

decorating.

