Pack 3942 Wreath Sales 2025

18" Balsam Fir Wreath - for table or door.
The Voyageur Swag is made of a balsam fir base layered with white cedar and red pine. Decorations include natural ponderosa pine cones and a red and gold metallic bow. About 24”-26”.
The ltascan Swag is made of a balsam fir base layered with white cedar and red pine. Decorations include a festive plaid wire-edged bow and a cluster of white-tipped cones. About 24”-26”.
The Lake Superior Swag is made of a balsam fir base with white cedar and berried juniper layered in. Decorations include a beautiful red and green multi-loop bow with a cluster of natural cones. About 24”-26”.
The 25" Voyageur Wreath is made from a balsam fir and white cedar base. Decorations include natural pine cones alongside attached berries, red crab apples and a red & gold metallic bow.
The 25" ltascan Wreath is made from a balsam fir and white cedar base. Decorations include three clusters of white-tipped cones and red crab apples along with a festive plaid bow.
The 25” Lake Superior Wreath is made of a balsam fir and white cedar base with berried juniper intermingled in the wreath. Decorations include natural ponderosa pine cones and an exquisite red and green multi-loop velvet bow.
The elegant Holiday Centerpiece is made with a long-lasting fir base and mixed greens in a high-quality basket. The greens are set in a floral oasis that can be watered for continuous enjoyment throughout the season.
Extra Large Wreaths popular for decorating home exterior. These Balsam Fir Wreaths are made from a base of fragrant balsam fir with white tipped pine cones and red, holly berries.
The all-natural Balsam Garland has a black poly twine core that secures the boughs. This garland is sure to add a distinctive touch to your holiday decorating.
