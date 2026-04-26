Pack 41 Campout - Spring 2026

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About this event
Select this option if the attendee is spending the night so we have a headcount for dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. This will help so we buy the right amount of food for Sunday.
Select this option if the attendee is leaving after the activities and will just be at the campground for dinner on Saturday (and will not be present for breakfast the next morning). This will help so we buy the right amount of food for Sunday.
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