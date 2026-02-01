Cub Scout Pack 414

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Cub Scout Pack 414

About this event

Pack 414 Summer Camp

106 Camp Minsi Rd

Pocono Summit, PA 18346, USA

Cub Scout First Deposit (Youth)
$100

Please submit the first $100 deposit by February 15th to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi. The remaining balance will be collected at a later date, thank you for your timely support.

Cub Scout Second Deposit (Youth)
$150

Please submit the second payment of $150 by April 15th to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi. The remaining balance will be collected at a later date, thank you for your timely support.

Cub Scout Final Payment (Youth) - Mini Week
$175

Please submit the final payment of $175 by May 31st to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi.

Cub Scout Final Payment (Youth) - Full Week
$250

Please submit the final payment of $250 by May 31st to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi.

Cub Scout Adult (Adult)
$175

Full Week Adult Scout pay in full of $175 by May 31st

Mini Week Adult (Adult)
$125

Mini Week Adult Scout pay in full of $125 by May 31st

LATE FEE
$40

(Mon 06-01-2026 12:00AM)

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