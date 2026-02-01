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Please submit the first $100 deposit by February 15th to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi. The remaining balance will be collected at a later date, thank you for your timely support.
Please submit the second payment of $150 by April 15th to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi. The remaining balance will be collected at a later date, thank you for your timely support.
Please submit the final payment of $175 by May 31st to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi.
Please submit the final payment of $250 by May 31st to reserve your Scout’s spot at Pack 414 Summer Camp at Camp Minsi.
Full Week Adult Scout pay in full of $175 by May 31st
Mini Week Adult Scout pay in full of $125 by May 31st
(Mon 06-01-2026 12:00AM)
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