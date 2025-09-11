Pack 45 Alpine Scout Camp 2025

441 US-9W

Alpine, NJ 07620, USA

Friday-Saturday Overnight Camper
Free

Add a ticket for EACH person camping overnight.

Friday-Sunday Overnight Camper
Free

Add a ticket for EACH person camping overnight.

Saturday-Sunday Overnight Camper
Free

Add a ticket for EACH person camping overnight.

Activities plus Saturday lunch
$30

Activities include: archery, indoor rock climbing, BB guns


Add a ticket for EACH person participating.

Saturday Lunch (no activities)
$10

This option is for most adults and anyone not participating in the activities.


Add a ticket for EACH person participating.

All other meals
$15

Saturday breakfast & dinner and Sunday breakfast
*DOES NOT INCLUDE SATURDAY LUNCH*


Add a ticket for EACH person participating.

Can you help bring supplies to camp?
Free

Add 1 ticket to your cart if you are able to help.

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 45

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!