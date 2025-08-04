Pack 742 Apparel

Every scout, den chief, and adult associated with Pack 742 who qualifies is eligible for one free T-shirt. This includes:
Please enter the total number of free shirts your family qualifies for, then provide the name and size for each recipient below.
All shirts feature the Pack 742 compass logo on the front and the tent/campsite design on the back.
Need an extra? These moisture-wicking dry-fit T-shirts are available for purchase by anyone—parents, siblings, or scouts who want a backup.
Each shirt features the same design as the free shirts: the Pack 742 compass logo on the front and the tent/campsite graphic on the back.
Perfect for pack events, campouts, or just showing off your Cub Scout pride.
Please enter the name and size for each shirt you’re purchasing below.
Stay warm and rep Pack 742 in style with our cozy Port & Co Core Fleece hoodie, featuring the compass logo on the front chest and the tent/campsite design on the back.
🧵 Material: Cotton/poly fleece (Port & Co™ PC90H)
💡 Note on fit:
Based on last year’s order, these hoodies may run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you’re between sizes or unsure.
📦 Pre-order only: Hoodies will only be ordered for those who purchase—no extras will be stocked.
Please select your size and enter the name of the person who will receive the hoodie.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!