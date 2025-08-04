Pack 742 Apparel

Every scout, den chief, and adult associated with Pack 742 who qualifies is eligible for one free T-shirt. This includes:

All currently registered scouts

All den chiefs

All registered adult leaders

All non-registered adults who purchased a shirt last year

Please enter the total number of free shirts your family qualifies for, then provide the name and size for each recipient below.





All shirts feature the Pack 742 compass logo on the front and the tent/campsite design on the back.