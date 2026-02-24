Cub Scout Pack 90

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Cub Scout Pack 90

About this shop

Pack 90's Shop

Pack 90 Hat Black/Black item
Pack 90 Hat Black/Black
$10

The kids have one—now you can too. Represent the pack can wherever you go

**Actual design not pictured

Pack 90 Hat Grey/Black item
Pack 90 Hat Grey/Black
$10

The kids have one—now you can too. Represent the pack can wherever you go

**Actual design not pictured

Bumper Sticker – 7" item
Bumper Sticker – 7"
$5

Let the whole town know you’re part of Pack 90. This 7" bumper sticker is a fun way to show your Cub Scout support on the go.

Sticker – 3" item
Sticker – 3"
$3

Add a little Pack 90 pride to your water bottle, laptop, or gear with this durable 3" sticker.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!