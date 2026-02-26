Pack & Troop 96 1st Annual Pintwood Derby

About this event
Your ticket includes a select menu choice of 1 sandwich and 1 beer!
Your ticket includes a select menu choice of 1 sandwich and 1 beer, and the right to race in our Pintwood Derby! You will be emailed a set of rules for our race.
Sponsor a lane with your name or business name! Sponsorship includes your name on all promotional materials, recognition at our event, a select menu choice of 1 sandwich and 1 beer, and the right to race in our Pintwood Derby! You will be emailed a set of rules for our race.
Includes lane sponsorship benefits in addition VIP area for you and 4 VIP guests, recognition and thanks before, during, and after the event, and signage at the event with your name/business name. You will also be mentioned in all social media posts and email promotions, and opportunity to set up a booth or table at the event.
Can’t make the race? No problem! 🎉 Support Troop & Pack 96 and get a thank-you certificate, Troop 96 sticker, and patch—all mailed right to you! 🏅🧷🎟️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!