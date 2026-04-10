Pack Pups is a spirit club for youth in grades K-6th. Please complete the form one time for each child/registration. Participants receive a spirit jersey and are invited to run on to the field before varsity home games.





**CPYFA football players and cheerleaders are automatically enrolled as members of Pack Pups and are REQUIRED TO WEAR THIS YEAR’S CPYFA GAME JERSEY OR CHEER UNIFORM to run on the field.**