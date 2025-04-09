PACT Panthers PTO Secondary
eventClosed
PACT 2025 Field Day - sales closed
Pizza Meal
$10
$10 for 2 slices of pizza, a bag of chips, a cookie and bottle of water.
$10 for 2 slices of pizza, a bag of chips, a cookie and bottle of water.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Gluten Free Pizza Meal
$12
$12 for 2 slices of gluten free pizza, a bag of chips, a cookie and bottle of water.
$12 for 2 slices of gluten free pizza, a bag of chips, a cookie and bottle of water.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout