PACT Panthers Spirit Wear

Panthers Pink Out
$15
T-Shirt (Youth & Adult)
$10

Tshirts! Pick which logo, color & size! 100% cotton tshirt

Hoodie (Youth & Adult)
$25

Hoodie! Pick logo, color & Size 50/50 blend

Sweatpants (Jogger/Open/Elastic) (ADULT)
$25

JerZee Sweatpants with Pockets Choose from Jogger style, Open bottom, or elastic bottom. Something for everyone!

Jogger Sweatpants (YOUTH) item
Jogger Sweatpants (YOUTH)
$20

JerZee Jogger Cuff Style sweatpants for Youth with pockets!

Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (Youth & Adult)
$35

Front Panther on upper left chest. Jerzees NuBlend 50/50 cotton/poly, Aluminum Zipper, Front pouch pockets

Flannel Pants (Adult)
$30

Boxercraft 4.3 oz., 100% cotton flannel Self elastic waistband with internal tie Functional fly Side seam pockets Turnback finish at leg opening Leg points have been reshaped for a truer relaxed fit, the seat and thigh point of measurements have been adjusted for maximum comfort, the knee and leg measurements have been revised for a more relaxed fit and feel

Flannel Pants (Youth)
$20

Boxercraft 4.3 oz., 100% polyester No drawcord Seamed waistband Turnback finish at leg opening Inner side seam pockets

Crew Sweatshirt (Youth & Adult)
$20

NuBlend® Unisex Sweatshirt Adult size only for this color

Beanie or Mittens
$15

Fits adult and kids

Ladies Varsity Fleece Crew Neck Pullover
$25
Baseball Tee (Unisex)
$25

Unisex Tri-Blend 3/4 Raglan T-Shirt

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Adult Only)
$15

Adult Unisex Softstyle® 4.5 oz. Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Raglan Jersey Hoodie
$25
Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Adult)
$25

Men's Gameday Mash-Up Long Sleeve Vintage Fine Jersey Tee

Nubay Soft™ 60"x80" Blanket
$65

Digitally printed Nubay fabrics provide incredible comfort in vibrant color and detail. Each feather soft mascot blanket is 60" x 80" making it the perfect size for events. Blankets are machine washable on cold, stain-resistant, and are not susceptible to piling and shedding. Nubay Soft™ uses the latest technology and the highest production standards to bring unrivaled quality and softness. Whether used to show your school spirit or as an appreciation gift or just to cuddle up with on the couch, Spirit Wrap blankets are timeless keepsakes, truly in a league of their own.

Bling Jackets
$55

