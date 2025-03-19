Hosted by

Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association

About this event

Paddle Poker 2025

Pawtuckaway Lake

Nottingham, NH 03290, USA

Paddle Poker Entry
$25
Join the fun! Please list the names of each paddler when completing entry form. LIABILITY WAIVER: By registering for this event you acknowledge that you and those you are registering are voluntarily participating in Paddle Poker and understand that there are inherent risks associated with this activity, including but not limited to physical injury and property damage. You agree that you and your co-registrants are assuming those risks. You further understand that by registering, you and those you are registering are waiving any and all claims against the Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association and its representatives for any injuries, damages, or losses that may arise from your participation in this activity, whether or not caused by their negligence.
Extra card
$5
Improve your chance of winning! (This card will be given at the party at the end only- not at the lake stops)
Extra hand
$20
Improve your chance of winning even more! (This hand will be given along the way at the lake stops)
Just one raffle ticket
$5
You do not need to be present to win… 1. Mountain Road Trading Post Basket: Assortment of camping/fishing items provided by Troy and Krista Brown . 2. Custom Watercolor Portrait by Mary Beeman, a resident artist. An 11X14 custom portrait done from a photograph of your pet or house. 3. Unique Handmade Rhubarb leaf lawn ornament and assortment of hand printed cards by Tracy Bond. 4. Inspired Yoga and Health Studio, Raymond. Certificate for 10 Yoga classes. Donated by Molly Rhodes Thomas. 5. Wildlife Photograph: An enlarged photo by our resident wildlife photographer, Susan Medeiros. 6. State Park Swag Bag: May include items such as hats, shirts, trail map, playing cards and bag. Donated by Pawtuckaway State park. 7. Harvest Basket of fresh vegetables, canned peaches, pickles and baked goods donated by Michele and Mark Lefebvre 8. Whippin Good Ice Cream Truck Gift Certificate. Donated by Rani Merryman 9. A “Taste of Pawtuckaway” Basket: $100 value Several gift cards to local eating establishments. Donated by Diane Seabury 10. A swivel bucket seat for ice fishing, campfires, boating, etc. and a gift card to MRTP. From lake lover Sonoma Potavin If you cannot attend the after party to place your raffle tickets, you can contact Shelly Heit at [email protected] and she will give you details of the baskets and place them for you. .
3 raffle tickets
$10
You do not need to be present to win… 1. Mountain Road Trading Post Basket: Assortment of camping/fishing items provided by Troy and Krista Brown . 2. Custom Watercolor Portrait by Mary Beeman, a resident artist. An 11X14 custom portrait done from a photograph of your pet or house. 3. Unique Handmade Rhubarb leaf lawn ornament and assortment of hand printed cards by Tracy Bond. 4. Inspired Yoga and Health Studio, Raymond. Certificate for 10 Yoga classes Donated by Molly Rhodes Thomas. 5. Wildlife Photograph: An enlarged photo by our resident wildlife photographer, Susan Medeiros. 6. State Park Swag Bag: May include items such as hats, shirts, trail map, playing cards and bag. Donated by Pawtuckaway State park. 7. Harvest Basket of fresh vegetables, canned peaches, pickles and baked goods donated by Michele and Mark Lefebvre 8. Whippin Good Ice Cream Truck Gift Certificate. Donated by Rani Merryman 9. A “Taste of Pawtuckaway” Basket: $100 value Several gift cards to local eating establishments. Donated by Diane Seabury 10. A swivel bucket seat for ice fishing, campfires, boating, etc. and a gift card to MRTP. From lake lover Sonoma Potavin If you cannot attend the after party to place your raffle tickets, you can contact Shelly Heit at [email protected] and she will give you details of the baskets and place them for you.
10 raffle tickets
$20
You do not need to be present to win… 1. Mountain Road Trading Post Basket: Assortment of camping/fishing items provided by Troy and Krista Brown . 2. Custom Watercolor Portrait by Mary Beeman, a resident artist. An 11X14 custom portrait done from a photograph of your pet or house. 3. Unique Handmade Rhubarb leaf lawn ornament and assortment of hand printed cards by Tracy Bond. 4. Inspired Yoga and Health Studio, Raymond. Certificate for 10 Yoga classes. Donated by Molly Rhodes Thomas. 5. Wildlife Photograph: An enlarged photo by our resident wildlife photographer, Susan Medeiros. 6. State Park Swag Bag: May include items such as hats, shirts, trail map, playing cards and bag. Donated by Pawtuckaway State park. 7. Harvest Basket of fresh vegetables, canned peaches, pickles and baked goods donated by Michele and Mark Lefebvre 8. Whippin Good Ice Cream Truck Gift Certificate. Donated by Rani Merryman 9. A “Taste of Pawtuckaway” Basket: $100 value Several gift cards to local eating establishments. Donated by Diane Seabury 10. A swivel bucket seat for ice fishing, campfires, boating, etc. and a gift card to MRTP. From lake lover Sonoma Potavin If you cannot attend the after party to place your raffle tickets, you can contactShelly Heit at [email protected] and she will give you details of the baskets and place them for you.
Pawtuckaway Lake Deck of Playing Cards
$18
Playing cards with a different beautiful photo of the lake on the face of each card! Pick them up at the after party or at Mountain Road Trading Post
Add membership
$25
Become a member of PLIA!
Add a donation for Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!