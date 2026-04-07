Paddle Poker 2026

You do not need to be present to win…



1. Mountain Road Trading Post Basket: Assortment of camping/fishing items provided by Troy and Krista Brown

2. Custom Watercolor Portrait by Mary Beeman, a resident artist. An 11X14 custom portrait done from a photograph of your pet or house.

3. Unique Handmade Tea Towels and assortment of hand printed cards by Tracy Bond

4. Inspired Yoga and Health Studio, Raymond. Certificate for 10 Yoga classes. Donated by Molly Rhodes Thomas.

5. Framed Wildlife Watercolor painting of a heron by Susan Medeiros.

6. State Park Swag Bag: May include items such as hats, shirts, trail map, playing cards and bag. Donated by Pawtuckaway State park.

7. Harvest Basket of fresh vegetables, canned peaches, pickles and baked goods donated by Michele and Mark Lefebvre

8. Whippin Good Ice Cream Truck Gift Certificate. Donated by Rani Merryman

9. Summer Nights & Yummy Bites: $100 gift card to Nick’s Place, 2 throw blankets, 2 acrylic to-go cups, a seasonal dish towel and a bathing suit wrap. Donated by Bonnie Jean Butler

10. $100 gift card to the Flag Hill Winery & Distillery along with two bottles of Flag Hill wine. Donated by Dawn Fernald and Flag Hill Distillery & Winery



If you cannot attend the after party to place your raffle tickets, you can contact Shelly Heit at [email protected] and she will give you details of the baskets and place them for you.



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