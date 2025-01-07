Paddler's Toolkit: Clearfield

139 W Market St Suite 200

Clearfield, PA 16830, USA

Registration
$30
(bring your own boat)
Registration for 1 Person with Single Kayak
$85
(includes single kayak, PFD, & paddle rental)
Registration for 2 People with Tandem Kayak
$150
(includes one tandem kayak, two PFDs, & two paddle rentals)
Add a limited edition Susquehanna Greenway Art Bottle
$15
Normally $20. Get a deal with your event ticket AND save on shipping. We'll give it to you when you check in. The Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle with a bamboo lid holds 22 oz. All proceeds go directly back to supporting outdoor recreation projects in our region. Designed by a local artist!
