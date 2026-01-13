Paddles With a Purpose's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Returning team members entering their second year or beyond with the club. This option is designed for paddlers who are committed to a full season of training and competition.
Includes: Practices, Events, Race registration fees, eligibility for Team discounts, and Team jersey
No expiration
First-time participants and new members joining the club for their inaugural season. This option is specifically tailored for individuals who have not previously held a membership with Paddles With a Purpose (PWP).
Includes: Practices, Events, Race registration fees, eligibility for Team discounts, and Team jersey
No expiration
Paddlers who intend to participate exclusively in local Austin-based events. This option offers the flexibility to upgrade to a full competition membership at any time during the season.
Includes: Practices, Events, eligibility for Team discounts, and Team jersey, Trial race at the Austin Dragon Boat festival
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!