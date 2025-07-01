Padel for a Purpose

Not playing? No problem. Join us as a spectator and enjoy an unforgettable day at Brisas in East Hampton with full access to all the off-court excitement.



Your ticket includes:

✔️ Open bar

✔️ Delicious chef-curated food

✔️ Live DJ and entertainment

✔️ Access to watch top pros compete.

✔️ Great networking opportunities

✔️ And more surprises throughout the day.



Come support a great cause, all in benefit of animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.