Padel for a Purpose Hamptons 2026

Join us on the courts at Brisas in East HamptonPlay alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.





Your player ticket includes:

✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches

✔️ Open bar

✔️ Delicious chef-curated food

✔️ Live DJ and entertainment

✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities

✔️ And surprises throughout the day





No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.