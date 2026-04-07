Padel for a Purpose Hamptons 2026

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About this event
East Hampton, NY 11937, USA
Not playing? No problem. Join us as a spectator and enjoy an unforgettable day at Brisas in East Hampton with full access to all the off-court excitement.
Your ticket includes:
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to watch top pros compete.
✔️ Great networking opportunities
✔️ And more surprises throughout the day.
Come support a great cause, all in benefit of animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.
Join us on the courts at Brisas in East HamptonPlay alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.
Your player ticket includes:
✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities
✔️ And surprises throughout the day
No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.
Join us on the courts at Brisas in East HamptonPlay alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.
Your player ticket includes:
✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches
✔️ Open bar and delicious chef-curated find
✔️ VIP hospitality & curated networking opportunities
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities
✔️ VIP Participant swag goody bag and surprises throughout the day
No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!