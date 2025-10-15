Padel For A Purpose Miami 2026

Join us on the courts at Reserve Padel for Miami’s high-energy Pro/Am charity tournament. Play alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.





Your player ticket includes:

✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches

✔️ Open bar

✔️ Delicious chef-curated food

✔️ Live DJ and entertainment

✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities

✔️ And surprises throughout the day





No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.





Please be aware that, at checkout, our ticket sales platform, Zeffy, will give you the OPTION to contribute an additional percentage of your ticket price to support Zeffy’s efforts to provide its services to non-profits free-of-charge. This is ENTIRELY OPTIONAL. If you prefer to pay only the ticket price, simply select the ‘Other’ option from the dropdown menu and enter ‘0’.



