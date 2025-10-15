Padel For A Purpose Miami 2026

Hosted by
Join us on the courts at Reserve Padel for Miami’s high-energy Pro/Am charity tournament. Play alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.
Your player ticket includes:
✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities
✔️ And surprises throughout the day
No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.
Please be aware that, at checkout, our ticket sales platform, Zeffy, will give you the OPTION to contribute an additional percentage of your ticket price to support Zeffy’s efforts to provide its services to non-profits free-of-charge. This is ENTIRELY OPTIONAL. If you prefer to pay only the ticket price, simply select the ‘Other’ option from the dropdown menu and enter ‘0’.
Use your expertise to contribute to a good cause by participating in a competitive Pro/Am tournament alongside other professionals. Winning teams will be awarded cash prizes! Join us for a fun and meaningful day.
Not playing? No problem. Join us as a spectator and enjoy an unforgettable day at Reserve Padel in Miami with full access to all the off-court excitement.
Your ticket includes:
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to watch top pros compete.
✔️ Great networking opportunities
✔️ And more surprises throughout the day.
Come support a great cause, all in benefit of animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.
