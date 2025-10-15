Hosted by

Padel For A Purpose Miami 2026

1000 MacArthur Cswy

Miami, FL 33132, USA

Amateur Player Ticket
$2,000

Join us on the courts at Reserve Padel for Miami’s high-energy Pro/Am charity tournament. Play alongside world-class athletes, local padel lovers, and celebrity guests, all while supporting an important cause.


Your player ticket includes:
✔️ Participation in competitive padel matches
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to off-court activities and networking opportunities
✔️ And surprises throughout the day


No experience is required, just bring your energy, your heart, and your love for giving back. All proceeds support animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.


Please be aware that, at checkout, our ticket sales platform, Zeffy, will give you the OPTION to contribute an additional percentage of your ticket price to support Zeffy’s efforts to provide its services to non-profits free-of-charge. This is ENTIRELY OPTIONAL. If you prefer to pay only the ticket price, simply select the ‘Other’ option from the dropdown menu and enter ‘0’.


Professional Player Ticket (Complimentary)
Free

Use your expertise to contribute to a good cause by participating in a competitive Pro/Am tournament alongside other professionals. Winning teams will be awarded cash prizes! Join us for a fun and meaningful day.

Spectator Ticket
$350

Not playing? No problem. Join us as a spectator and enjoy an unforgettable day at Reserve Padel in Miami with full access to all the off-court excitement.

Your ticket includes:
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to watch top pros compete.
✔️ Great networking opportunities
✔️ And more surprises throughout the day.

Come support a great cause, all in benefit of animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.


Early-Bird Spectator
$250
Available until Jan 1

Not playing? No problem. Join us as a spectator and enjoy an unforgettable day at Reserve Padel in Miami with full access to all the off-court excitement.

Your ticket includes:
✔️ Open bar
✔️ Delicious chef-curated food
✔️ Live DJ and entertainment
✔️ Access to watch top pros compete.
✔️ Great networking opportunities
✔️ And more surprises throughout the day.

Come support a great cause, all in benefit of animals, children, and the environment through The Brady Hunter Foundation.


Golden Collar Sponsor
$50,000
  • Naming rights to the event
  • Naming rights to one of our signature events
  • Logo on padel court nets
  • Premium logo placement on all signage, apparel, and press
  • Step & repeat inclusion + 2 minutes on mic at opening ceremony
  • Logo on tournament T-shirts
  • Feature in marketing collateral and press releases
  • Dedicated social media spotlight as premier sponsor and annual signature event sponsor
  • Round trip ride to destination within 25 miles of Sunny Isles in luxury or vintage car
  • Exclusive dinner with BHF Team
  • 10 complimentary spectator tickets

Platinum Paw Sponsor
$25,000
  • Naming rights to the event
  • Premier logo placement on welcome signage
  • Logo on Dj booth or Bar (pending avaliability)
  • Mention in all press releases and website sponsor section
  • Logo on tournament T-shirts
  • Round trip ride to destination within 25 miles of Sunny Isles in Luxury or vintage car
  • Social media spotlight (Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.)
  • 8 complimentary spectator tickets

Champion for Change 10k Sponsor
$10,000
  • Premium logo placement on all signage, apparel, and press
  • Step & repeat inclusion + 2 minutes on mic at opening ceremony
  • Feature in marketing collateral and press releases
  • Dedicated social media spotlight as premier sponsor
  • Logo on tournament T-shirts
  • 4 complimentary spectator tickets

Top Dog 5k Sponsor
$5,000
  • Premier logo placement on welcome signage
  • Mention in all press releases and website sponsor section
  • Logo on tournament T-shirts
  • Social media spotlight (Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.)
  • 2 complimentary spectator tickets

Underdog Hero 2.5k Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo featured on sponsor signage and promotional materials.
  • Inclusion in digital newsletter + social media shoutout.
  • Option to place branded item on table tops.
  • 1 complimentary spectator ticket

Tail Wagger 1k Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on shared sponsor banner.
  • Recognition in event email blast and on website.
  • Inclusion in post-event recap

Puppy Love $500 Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on website and group signage.
  • Inclusion in social media thank-you post.

