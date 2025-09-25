Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

Padma Dakini 2025 - In-person Attendance

23125 Fort Ross Rd

Cazadero, CA 95421

Thursday Night arrival for Dormitory
$30

Select this option if you plan to arrive the night of Thursday, Nov 13th, AND THEN select appropriate Dormitory accommodation below.

Dormitory - Standard
$220

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a non-CGF member from Friday to Sunday.

Dormitory - CGF Member
$200

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Friday to Sunday.

Dormitory - Financial Assistance Option
Free

ONLY CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU QUALIFY. For a shared dorm room from Friday to Sunday.

Bedding Rental for Dormitory
$15

If you need to rent bedding for your stay in the dormitory please choose this option. If you are staying in the Tara House, bedding is provided free of charge.

