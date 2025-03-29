eventClosed

Coral Reef Restoration Trip Silent Auction

8813 Saddleback Rd, Park City, UT 84098, USA

Golf Basket ($1465 Retail Value) item
$350

1-18 Holes at Jeremy Ranch Country Club - Foursome Retail Value: $1250 2-SLC Golf- 2 passes for 9 holes each at any SLC golf course: $46 3- Bushenell golf Panthom 2 $ 170
Outdoor Gear Basket ($890 Retail Value) item
Outdoor Gear Basket ($890 Retail Value)
$475

1-Marmot 3 person catalyst tent with rainfly: $219 2-Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler : $200 3-Solo stove lite natural convection camping stove: $64.99 4-WEATHERX Solar Powerbank with LED Light and wireless charger & camp + Bluetooth speaker: $49.99 5-Two Petzl Headlamps: $50 each 6-Two Baxby Memory Foam Back Cushion: $49 each 7-Fifty Places to Camp Before You Die book - Camping Experts Share the World’s Greatest Destinations: $9.99 8-Hunghee Energy Variety Pack (Box of 24 individual packs): $96 9-Basketball and soccer ball: $50 10- $175 gift card for Backcountry
Jeremy Ranch x-Cross Ski Family Season Pass ($200 Retail) item
Jeremy Ranch x-Cross Ski Family Season Pass ($200 Retail)
$75

Wine basket ($215 Retail Value) item
$75

Variety of 10 Wines
Animal Encounters and Schwag Basket ($347 Retail Value) item
Animal Encounters and Schwag Basket ($347 Retail Value)
$100

1-Four Hogle zoo tickets- $88 2-Two Living Planet Aquarium Tickets- $56 3-Two Tracy Aviary Tickets- $30 4-Red panda stuffed animal- $26.99 5-Utah Hogle zoo hat- $26.99 6-Snow leopard stuffed animal - $26.99 7-Katie Waltman Necklace- $42 7-PHF king size sage green blanket - $50
Meal Basket ($600 Retail Value) item
Meal Basket ($600 Retail Value)
$200

1-Hearth Hill Restaurant Sugarhouse- $200 2-Four $50 Five Guys Gifts Cards- $200 3-Four $50 Village Baker GIft Cards- $200

